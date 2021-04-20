Earth Day 2021: How Mobile Edge Does Its Part
The Little Things We Do to Help Protect the Environment Add Up
If each of us were to do just one thing, big or small, those actions would add up fast.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Day 2021 is so big, organizers couldn’t possibly fit everything into just one day, so this year’s events will take place from April 20 to 22. The events include a virtual youth climate summit featuring hundreds of youth activists from around the world, a global education summit spanning seven time zones, and a worldwide Earth Day Live digital event on April 22 that features workshops, panel discussions, and special performances.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Solving the world’s environmental challenges isn’t going to happen overnight, but that shouldn’t discourage us from trying,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Mobile Edge, a leading manufacturer of protective laptop cases and backpacks, including an environmentally friendly collection of messenger bags and backpacks. “If each of us were to do just one thing, big or small, those actions would add up fast.”
Earth Day started in the United States in 1970 and is now in its 51st year. During that time, Earth Day has grown into a global phenomenon that focuses attention on the world’s environmental challenges. American industrialist Henry Ford is famous for saying, “Nothing is particularly hard if you divide it into small jobs.” While he almost certainly didn’t have the environment in mind when he made that statement, Earth Day organizers and supporters hope governments, businesses, and individuals around the globe continue to embrace the idea that "a little goes a long way" when it comes to protecting the environment.
One way Mobile Edge is helping consumers protect their tech plus the environment is through its ecollection of environmentally-minded, protective laptop cases, backpacks, and messenger bags that pack a lot of style, function, and innovative features into a minimal carbon footprint.
Each is made of either 80% natural cotton canvas, a material that is both replenishable and renewable; or DuPont’s Sorona™, a material derived from corn that requires 30% less energy to manufacture compared to synthetic materials, which reduces greenhouse emissions during the manufacturing process by up to 63%.
Top eco-friendly sellers for gamers, students, travelers, and busy professionals include:
• Mobile Edge’s ScanFast™ Backpack 2.0, which fits laptops up to 17.3 inches and provides dedicated storage for a wide range of devices, accessories, and files. It’s made using DuPont’s Sorona™ material, plus it features a unique, TSA-friendly design that makes for a more efficient trip through airport security (and a safer one, since the laptop stays tucked safely away from unexpected drops and bumps).
• Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpacks are made of 80% natural cotton canvas. They incorporate all the features you need to keep your gear organized, protected, and at your fingertips—plus they’re eco-friendly. Highlights include a dedicated, padded computer compartment for laptops up to 17.3 inches; a removable ID Holder with multiple anchor locations; and separate sections for files, folders, and miscellaneous gear. ECO Backpacks come in black, navy blue, and olive.
Even better news for consumers is that being environmentally friendly doesn’t mean fewer features. Mobile Edge’s ecollection boasts the same kinds of features and innovations found in all Mobile Edge cases, plus a lifetime warranty and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.
“We’re big believers that Earth Day really is every day, and it should be recognized anywhere you are,” says June. “Mobile Edge has been and remains committed to designing and manufacturing the best laptop cases in the industry, and that means using new technologies and approaches for creating the most environmentally friendly products possible.”
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim-based Mobile Edge produces award-winning durable and protective laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for business professionals, road warriors, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge is known for its innovative and stylish designs, superior-quality, lifetime warranty, and commitment to customer satisfaction. Many leading computer manufacturers rely on Mobile Edge to design and build custom cases for their products.
