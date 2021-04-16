2021-04-16 16:09:56.277 Lottery Winner's Wife: 'You better get you a truck, too!'

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lottery Winner's Wife: 'You better get you a truck, too!'

James Downs of Ellington was stunned when his Missouri Lottery “Fab 5s” Scratchers ticket revealed a $100,000 top prize. 

“I sat in the parking lot for 30 minutes,” he recalled, noting the shock he felt before going back inside Don’s Place, 107 Highway 7 in Ellington, to check his ticket. 

Downs said he plans to use some of the winnings to purchase a new home.

“My wife said, ‘You better get you a truck, too!’” he shared.

In FY20, players in Reynolds County won more than $457,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $49,000 in commissions and bonuses. More than $582,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

