2021-04-16 16:09:56.277 Lottery Winner's Wife: 'You better get you a truck, too!'

2021-04-16 16:09:56.277

James Downs of Ellington was stunned when his Missouri Lottery “Fab 5s” Scratchers ticket revealed a $100,000 top prize.

“I sat in the parking lot for 30 minutes,” he recalled, noting the shock he felt before going back inside Don’s Place, 107 Highway 7 in Ellington, to check his ticket.

Downs said he plans to use some of the winnings to purchase a new home.

“My wife said, ‘You better get you a truck, too!’” he shared.

In FY20, players in Reynolds County won more than $457,000 in Missouri Lottery prizes and retailers received more than $49,000 in commissions and bonuses. More than $582,000 in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.