2021-04-19 11:07:28.403 $4M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Mountain Grove

A Missouri Lottery player who bought a Mega Millions ticket at Murphy USA, 2106 N. Main Ave. in Mountain Grove, quadrupled their million-dollar prize into a $4 million win in Friday night’s drawing.   The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn to win the Mega Millions “Match 5” base prize of $1 million. Because the player also played the Megaplier option, the prize was multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn – which was 4.

The winning number combination on April 16 was 17, 27, 28, 50 and 55, and the Mega Ball number drawn was 25.

The Lottery recommends signing the back of the ticket and keeping it in a safe place until the winner is ready to claim their prize. The appointment can be made at MOLottery.com or by calling our offices.

Draw Games winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, they have until Oct. 13.  

The estimated jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing is $257 million with a cash value estimated at $175.9 million.

 

