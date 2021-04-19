2021-04-19 12:26:27.34 Troy Man Wins $100,000 Missouri Lottery Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
James Nix of Troy became the second person to win a top prize on the Missouri Lottery’s “Wheel of Fortune®” Scratchers ticket. Nix purchased the winning ticket at Victory Lane Fuel and Food, 1424 S. Main St. in Troy, before driving home to scratch it.

“I was looking at the numbers as I scratched them off, and I thought, ‘No way. This can’t be happening. I couldn’t have won that much,’” Nix explained. “And then I started crying. I was just so happy!”

He told his girlfriend immediately about the win, but it took some convincing to make her believe it was real. 

“She said, ‘Don’t play with me,’ and I kept saying, ‘No, this is for real!’”

Wheel of Fortune®” launched on Feb. 22 and offers over $7.9 million in unclaimed prizes, as well as two more top prizes of $100,000. 

In FY20, players in Lincoln County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $7.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $735,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $2.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.  

