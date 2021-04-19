» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks adds 22 trails to National Au...

Missouri State Parks adds 22 trails to National Audubon Society’s Birdability program

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, APRIL 19, 2021 – Missouri State Parks has joined the National Audubon Society to add 22 state park trails to the society’s Birdability website. Through the Birdability program, the Audubon Society and partner entities across the nation strive to make bird watching, also known as birding, accessible to everyone, regardless of disabilities or other health concerns.

By going to Birdability.org, people can learn more about the program and use the online maps and other information to find nearby handicapped-accessible trails on which they can pursue their passion for birding or discover the popular activity for the first time. In keeping with its dedication to making the state’s beautiful and wild places accessible to everyone, the opportunity to add some of its trails to the Birdability website was a natural fit for Missouri State Parks.

“We are so excited to be part of the Birdability program,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “This is really a great example of the wide variety of things we are doing to help make Missouri State Parks available to more audiences.”

For more information about birding in Missouri State Parks and the Birdability program, go to mostateparks.com/page/57885/plants-and-animals-missouri-state-park-system. To access the Birdability map viewer, go to gis.audubon.org/birdability/.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###