Esch named Industrial Siting Administrator

Statewide, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Director, Todd Parfitt has named Luke Esch as the new Industrial Siting Division (ISD) Administrator.

Esch has been serving as the administrator for the Solid and Hazardous Waste Division since 2014 and previously was the ISD administrator from 2013-2016.

More recently, he was appointed as the Deputy Director for the agency and will continue in this role.

"I want to thank and recognize Luke for his outstanding work as Solid and Hazardous Waste Division Administrator over the last seven years," said Parfitt. "He will continue his excellent work as the Deputy Director and Industrial Siting Division Administrator which includes oversight of spills/complaints, emergency response, and NEPA ."

This appointment comes after the ISD position became vacant after Colin McKee accepted another position outside the agency.

"I want to thank Colin for his service to the DEQ and the State over the last several years," added Parfitt.

