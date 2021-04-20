Barefoot Is Legal Enourages Barefoot Driving To Avoid Flip Flop Fatalities
This Driving Debunked meme reached over 50 million views and received media attentionover the past3 years.
Non-profit hosts the 5th Annual #IDriveBarefootChallenge to raise awareness of avoiding accidents caused by shoes.LAS VEGAS, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barefoot Is Legal founder David Kelman has announced the non-profit is raising awareness of safe driving for the weekend of June 11-13, 2021.
Barefoot Is Legal has created the 5th annual #IDriveBarefootChallenge. It is designed to advise drivers to focus on safer driving by requesting the public to drive barefoot.
“Over a million car accidents are caused annually across the globe by wearing improper shoes.” Kelman shares. “Everyone wears heels, wedges, sandals, flip flops, and other shoes. It is much safer to drive barefoot. It is better to kick them off and drive barefoot for road safety.”
Barefoot Is Legal has created the annual awareness since a study in England divulged that 1.4 million accidents are caused annually by wearing improper shoes*. It has been shown that driving barefoot is much safer than driving in most shoes people wear.
“Most people think it is illegal to drive barefoot. So they put on cheap flip flops, or they keep their heels on from work. There are zero laws about driving barefoot. If it is safer to drive barefoot, why would you not take 3 seconds to kick off your shoes so they do not help cause an accident?” Kelman states, citing the England study.
“During the summer, most people wear flip flops and backless sandals. It is common for a shoe to fall off when pressing brake or accelerator pedals. Your focus turns to putting your shoe back on instead of watching the road. People are so worried about their shoe coming off that they will literally crash their car to try and put their flip flop back on. It is totally senseless, but Americans are conditioned to have their shoes on at all times.”
Kelman is asking everyone to take a picture driving barefoot in their car or to take a quick video. As always, do not take eyes off the road or create content while driving. It is suggested to create the picture or video before or after driving to the destination. When uploading, please add in the hashtag #IDriveBarefootChallenge to help share the safe driving message.
David Kelman
Barefoot Is Legal
+1 844-522-7882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Driving Barefoot To Avoid Becoming a Flip Flop Fatality #IDriveBarefootChallenge