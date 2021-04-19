Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group Continues Tradition of Giving Back to Local Non Profit

Nancy Kowalik Donates a check to Acenda Integrated Health.

A long time ago, I started a tradition, and more recently I started talking about this tradition and that is, of giving back to the community.” — Nancy Kowalik

MULLICA HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year Nancy Kowalik and her team at Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group donate to their philanthropic choice, Acenda Integrated Health (formerly Robin's Nest, Inc.) They do it by taking a portion from each transaction they settle and keeping it for Acenda. In 2018 the donation was $23,000. In 2019 the amount was $25,000. This year’s donation was $32 300.

Speaking to her clients and team Kowalik said “A long time ago, I started a tradition, and more recently I started talking about this tradition and that is, of giving back to the community. Acenda, which was Robin’s Nest, until 2019, is a group that works with teenagers that were in tough positions, single moms or Veterans that were in tough positions. They help the people who fall through the cracks elsewhere that need help and they look to the community to make a difference. Now what I love about this group is that they are not looking for a handout, they are looking for a hand UP, that means if you’re working hard, like all of us here do. If you’re working hard at school or your job whatever it is, you are, in fact, doing the best you can for you. And some of us need help with that foundation, because not everybody has that foundation. Acenda, makes that difference. vowed a long time ago to take a portion of every piece of business that we do and give it back to the local community. Every single one of you has had a hand in this check, so thank you for your trust, your business.”

Nancy Kowalik Real Estate Group is an award-winning boutique real estate brokerage specializing in all facets of Southern New Jersey’s robust residential real estate market. Founded in 2016, the firm has quickly become one of the state’s leading independent brokerages, known for its home sale guarantee. Based on a pre-determined, agreed-upon price and timeframe, founder and president Nancy Kowalik guarantees the sale of her client’s home with the promise that the firm will purchase the property if it is not sold. Kowalik’s office culture focuses on teamwork and philanthropy. With 12 full-time agents working as a team, the firm promises 5-star service. Under Kowalik’s lead the group has given over $80,000 to a local non-profit since 2017 and has been an ongoing supporter of local High School and intramural sports programs. For more information go to www.southjerseyteam.com.