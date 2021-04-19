Governor DeWine, Attorney General Yost Recognize National Donate Life Month, Blue and Green Day

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine joined Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost at Lifeline of Ohio's Donor Memorial to recognize National Donate Life Blue and Green Day, and to raise awareness for organ, eye, and tissue donation in Ohio and across the United States.

"Today in Ohio, there are more than 3,000 people who are waiting for an organ donation," said Governor DeWine. "They are our family members, neighbors, and friends. All of us have the potential to help those in need by registering to be an organ, eye, and tissue donor."

Governor DeWine issued a proclamation declaring today, April 16, 2021, as Donation Decision Day in Ohio. Donation Decision Day encourages Ohioans to talk with their families about the decision to be a donor, register their decision in the Ohio Donor Registry, and raise awareness about the lifesaving and healing impact of organ, eye, and tissue donation. As of today in the United States 108,000 people, including more than 3,000 Ohioans, are waiting for a lifesaving transplant.

“I believe strongly in the sanctity of life and in the ability each and every one of us have to save lives,” Yost said. “As we draw our last breath, God grants each of us the power to work miracles in the lives of others. Be a miracle worker.”

Registered donors have the potential to save eight lives through organ donation, and heal more than 75 through tissue donation. Organs that can be donated include kidneys, heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, and small intestine. Tissues that can be donated include heart valves, corneas, skin, bone, ligaments, tendons, fascia, and veins.

“As so many recipients and donor families can attest, each of us has the power to save and heal the lives of others through donation. Take time today to talk to your loved ones about how you can make a difference as a registered donor,” said Kent Holloway, chief executive officer of Lifeline of Ohio.

Ohioans age 151/2 or older who hold a valid Ohio driver’s license, learner’s permit, or state ID card can authorize the donation of their organs, eyes and tissue by joining the Ohio Donor Registry when visiting an Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) office or online at donatelifeohio.org

April is National Donate Life Month, a dedicated time to encourage Americans to register as organ, eye and tissue donors, and honors those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

