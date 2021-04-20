2021 MUSE Awards: Season 1 Winners Announced

2021 MUSE Creative Awards: Season 1 Results Announced 2021 MUSE Design Awards: Season 1 Results Announced 2021 MUSE Awards Season 2 Calling for Entries Now!

The International Awards Associate (IAA), organizer of the 2021 MUSE Creative and Design Awards, has released the list of winners to the public.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2021 MUSE Creative and Design Awards Announce Their Season 1 Winners

The International Awards Associate (IAA), organizer of the 2021 MUSE Creative and Design Awards, has released the list of winners to the public. From 55 countries, as many as 3,942 entries were submitted, and only the elect few emerged victorious.

The two awards cater to creative and design professionals, whereby IAA hopes to promote and nurture excellence to further expand the possibilities in these two fields. “There is a saying that ‘there is nothing new under the sun,” said Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA. “It couldn’t be any further from the truth – there is always something fresh and exciting from the competitors every year.”

The judging process focuses on impartiality. The process is carried out by a jury panel of experts, carried out in the form of blind judging, and utilizes a set of assessment criteria based on current standards relevant to the fields which entries are submitted under.

Grand Jury Panel

44 professionals of varying disciplines from 23 countries were involved as jurors in the judging process, with some veteran jurors making a reappearance. These jurors are known professionals belonging to leading companies from the creative and digital industries, such as Director of DNgroup Aps Frederick Rickmann, Head of User Experience of Huawei Sebastiano Boni, Owner and Founder of UArchitects Misak Terzibasiyan, Associate Creative Director of MullenLowe Renato Barreto, Associate Creative Director/Creative Catalyst of FCB Chicago Alice Crippa, Marketing Manager of Facebook Min Lu, Chief Innovation Officer, ONU/UN WOMEN Alejandro Calero, etc.

While the judging process may have objective standards to adhere to, the jury’s extensive backgrounds in various fields ensure that the subjective qualities, such as creativity and concepts, are part of the consideration. Then, and only then, winners are selected from all available entries.

For 2021, the awards saw participation from countries such as Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Luxembourg, Macedonia, New Zealand, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and many more.

Participation of International Brands

Garnering worldwide interest, the MUSE Creative Awards and MUSE Design Awards saw names of known organizations from all over the world in its list of entries. Some were submitted directly by the companies themselves, such as PlusOne, Holition, 360i, Walmart, Fiverr, AARP, Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, Les Ateliers Louis Moinet SA, Influence Associates, GARDE CO., LTD., Bishop Design by Paul Bishop, Mercurio Design Lab S.r.l., Studio Roosegaarde, and Omdesign; whereas some were submitted by entrants who produced works for them, such as Subaru USA, Riot Games, Cineplex, BBC Studio Events, KFC, Burberry Beauty, Hyundai, Jo Malone London, Mondelez International, Inc. (OREO), Disney+ SG, CVS, IFFCO UAE, Thompson Dallas, Lynk & Co, Sime Darby Property Berhad, and Yamaha Motor Company.

“Seeing individuals thrive amidst adversity is a truly humbling experience,” Ong said. “Having the privilege of being able to serve them, I have to say that now is a more important time than ever to remain strong as a platform to cater to their needs.”

For more information, contact: