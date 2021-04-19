U-Save Car & Truck Rental Announces Hire of Vice President, Business Development
U-Save Car & Truck Rental’s forward-looking plans offer the opportunity to hire Caleb Smith as Vice President, Business Development.RIDGELAND, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U-Save Car & Truck Rental, the oldest auto rental franchise company in the United States, is pleased to announce that Caleb Smith has been hired as the new Vice President of Business Development.
“Caleb Smith comes to U-Save with a resume of documented success developing revenue streams and strategic partnerships. As Vice President of Business Development for national transportation services firm, GC Logistics, Caleb secured over $55 million dollars in government contracts, lead two successful acquisitions, and expanded diversified service lines into four new states all in less than three years.” stated Tom McDonnell, U-Save Car & Truck Rental CEO.
Prior to joining GC Logistics, Caleb worked for Align Technology (the maker of Invisalign) as a Financial Analyst supporting Worldwide Commercial Operations and Global Marketing.
“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with U-Save franchisees and affiliates to position the U-Save system for success in coming years. Through focused implementation of new ideas, technology and partnerships, U-Save will be solidified as a trusted partner for travelers across the globe,” said Caleb Smith, VP of Business Development.
About U-Save
U-Save Car & Truck Rental was founded in 1979. U-Save is one of the most recognizable auto rental brands and is the oldest auto rental franchise company in the United States. Together with its subsidiary ARRC, they share a combined 900 locations and affiliates. Although primarily based in the United States, U-Save has international locations in Mexico, Greece, the Middle East, Latin America, and the Caribbean.
U-Save Marketing & Communications
U-Save Car & Truck Rental
marketing@usave.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn