2021 SPRING LOAD RESTRICTIONS - RELEASE #7

PIERRE, S.D. – Spring Load Limit Restrictions will be REMOVED from the road segments shown in the table below. Effective dates are included in the table.

Effective Date Highway Location Begin/End MRM Length Posting Region April 12, 2021 US 16A Custer State Park east gate to SD 244 7 Tons/Axle Rapid City April 12, 2021 SD 36 US 16A to SD 79 7 Tons/Axle Rapid City April 12, 2021 SD 87 Wind Cave Nat’l Park to US 16/385 7 Tons/Axle Rapid City April 12, 2021 SD 89 US 16A to SD 87 7 Tons/Axle Rapid City

The effective date of the load restrictions is determined by weather and road conditions.

A spring load restriction report is usually issued in advance of any major load restriction change. This report is issued for guidance only and does not take precedence over load restriction signs in place. For further information or a copy of a Spring Load Restriction Map, please contact the DOT at 605-773-3571. Spring Load Limit Information may also be found at https://sd511.org/.

