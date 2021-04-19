Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 933 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,876 in the last 365 days.

MDC to offer virtual forest and woodland workshop April 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual workshop on forest and woodland management for landowners and resource managers, from 7–9 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.

MDC Forester Angela George will lead an interactive presentation covering a wide variety of forestry topics, including the history of forest management in Missouri, timber harvest, tree planting, and practices land managers can implement to improve woodland health and wildlife habitat.

“We tend to think of our woods as unchanging, but nature is always changing,” said George. “Together, we’ll discuss how they’ve changed, as well as how you can direct the changes in your woods so they continue to provide you with maximum benefits.”

This event is free and open to all ages, but participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176999. For more information, contact Angela George at Angela.George@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC to offer virtual forest and woodland workshop April 22

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.