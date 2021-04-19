MDC to offer virtual forest and woodland workshop April 22

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual workshop on forest and woodland management for landowners and resource managers, from 7–9 p.m. on Thursday, April 22.

MDC Forester Angela George will lead an interactive presentation covering a wide variety of forestry topics, including the history of forest management in Missouri, timber harvest, tree planting, and practices land managers can implement to improve woodland health and wildlife habitat.

“We tend to think of our woods as unchanging, but nature is always changing,” said George. “Together, we’ll discuss how they’ve changed, as well as how you can direct the changes in your woods so they continue to provide you with maximum benefits.”

This event is free and open to all ages, but participants must preregister at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176999. For more information, contact Angela George at Angela.George@mdc.mo.gov.