STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for the Netherlands.
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for the Netherlands.
This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements, was previously updated in October 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is October 2020.
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
The Climate Act, published July 2 2019 (Stb. 2019, 253), July 2 2019 sets national GHG emission reduction targets for the Dutch Government (49% decrease in 2030 and 95% decrease in 2050 compared to 1990 levels). It also requires the Dutch Government to establish a Climate Plan. Further measures are set out in a National Climate Agreement (Klimaatakkoord) between public and private parties.
The Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Regulation (EU) 2019/1021, OJ L169, 25 June 2019), 20 June 2019 addresses requirements, restrictions and prohibitions pertaining to the placement on the market and the management of wastes relating to persistent organic pollutants and subject to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. This Regulation repealed and replaced Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 29 April 2004 on Persistent Organic Pollutants as of 14 July 2019.
The Decree on POPs, published on March 24, 2005 (Stb. 2005, 182), as amended through March 14, 2014 (Stb. 2004, 109), (POP-besluit milieubeheer), March 24, 2005 as amended through March 14, 2014 implements Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 and provides for the implementation of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. The Dutch Government plans to repeal this Decree shortly as the new POP Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 has entered into force and Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 has been repealed. Actual requirements related to POPs will largely stay the same.
The Implementing Regulation EU-Regulation on Persistent Organic Pollutants, published on December 13, 2019 (Stcrt. 2019, 65621), (Uitvoeringsregeling EU-verordening persistente organische verontreinigende stoffen), December 13, 2019 concerns implementation of Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of 20 June 2019. It does not add Dutch-specific requirements but merely serves to designate public authorities and set specific legal prohibitions of certain requirements from Regulation (EU) 2019/1021.
The Regulation on Pesticides and Biocides, published on September 28, 2007 (Stcrt. 2007, 188 pg 16), as amended through January 4, 2020 (Stcrt. 2020, 18714), (Besluit gewasbeschermingsmiddelen en biociden), September 28, 2007 as amended through January 4, 2020 establishes further procedures and requirements, for the marketing and use of plant protection products and biocides. It also details certain exemptions for prohibitions on use of such products.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm working to enhance environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation, and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include: EHS compliance support; risk assessment; EHS auditing; corporate responsibility and sustainability; EHS management systems development and implementation; EHS regulatory information tools; and EHS training.
STC is certified as a Woman-Owned Business Enterprise (WBE) by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Supplier Clearinghouse for the California Public Utilities Commission, and as a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Program.
Natalie Elster
STP ComplianceEHS
+1 604-983-3434
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn