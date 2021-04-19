JEFFERSON CITY — The final touches to the Missouri House of Representatives’ version of the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget could come from the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee this week. The full Missouri Senate could debate the proposed budget as early as next week.
You just read:
The Missouri Senate Minute for April 19: FY ’22 Budget
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.