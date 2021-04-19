Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Missouri Senate Minute for April 19: FY ’22 Budget

JEFFERSON CITY — The final touches to the Missouri House of Representatives’ version of the state’s Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget could come from the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee this week. The full Missouri Senate could debate the proposed budget as early as next week.

