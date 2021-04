World Record BMW Parade Event Launches Online Registration

Preparations continue for "The Ultimate Parade"

GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online registration is now open for The Ultimate Parade, an official attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of BMW cars. Interested BMW car owners should go to: www.msreg.com/ultimateparade to complete the online registration process.The Z Series Car Club of America (ZSCCA) is organizing the attempt, which will take place on Saturday July 10, 2021 at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation Museum in Greer, SC USA. The Ultimate Parade is open to all street legal BMW cars. No club affiliation is necessary. All net proceeds from the event will benefit the BMW CCA Foundation Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving Program.Attendees will enjoy a fun day of vendors, food trucks and music. The Foundation museum will be open for visitors as well. Of course, the parade itself is a unique chance to participate in a record breaking event.We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support of The Ultimate Parade:Hagerty Insurance – The Official Driving partner of ZSCCA - www.Hagerty.com Trinity Point Wealth – Charlotte, NC and Milford, CT - https://trinitypointwealth.com Liqui-Moly - www.Liqui-Moly.com Amica's Pizza- Salida, CO - https://amicassalida.com EuroEnvy Autowerks – Concord, NC - www.Euroenvy.com Mastertech Auto Mechanics – Hickory, NC - https://mtamechanics.com EuroMpire – Monroe, NC - https://www.eurompire.com Dynamic Auto Tune – Charlotte, NC - https://dynamicautotune.com Garrett’s Automotive - Richmond, VA – www.garrettsautomotive.com BimmerBum Co – www.Bimmerbum.com Parks Car Care – https://parkscarcare.net BMW CCA Sandlapper Chapter – www.sandlapperbmw.org Blipshift - www.blipshift.com BMW CCA Foundation - https://bmwccafoundation.org BMW Performance Center - https://bmwperformancecenter.com Contact:• Event Coordinators: Eric & Nancy Peck – 309.214.2753 – charlotte [@] zscca.org• Sponsor Inquiries: Christopher Wootten – 410.349.7312 – sra [at] zscca.org• ZSCCA President: Jon Moorhead – 719.221.1891 – president [at] zscca.orgLinks:• The Ultimate Parade – www.TheUltimateParade.com • Event Registration - www.msreg.com/ultimateparade • ZSCCA – www.zscca.org • GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS - www.guinnessworldrecords.com # # #