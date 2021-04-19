World Record BMW Parade Event Launches Online Registration
Preparations continue for "The Ultimate Parade"GREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online registration is now open for The Ultimate Parade, an official attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of BMW cars. Interested BMW car owners should go to: www.msreg.com/ultimateparade to complete the online registration process.
The Z Series Car Club of America (ZSCCA) is organizing the attempt, which will take place on Saturday July 10, 2021 at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation Museum in Greer, SC USA. The Ultimate Parade is open to all street legal BMW cars. No club affiliation is necessary. All net proceeds from the event will benefit the BMW CCA Foundation Tire Rack Street Survival Teen Driving Program.
Attendees will enjoy a fun day of vendors, food trucks and music. The Foundation museum will be open for visitors as well. Of course, the parade itself is a unique chance to participate in a record breaking event.
We would like to thank our sponsors for their generous support of The Ultimate Parade:
Hagerty Insurance – The Official Driving partner of ZSCCA - www.Hagerty.com
Trinity Point Wealth – Charlotte, NC and Milford, CT - https://trinitypointwealth.com
Liqui-Moly - www.Liqui-Moly.com
Amica's Pizza- Salida, CO - https://amicassalida.com
EuroEnvy Autowerks – Concord, NC - www.Euroenvy.com
Mastertech Auto Mechanics – Hickory, NC - https://mtamechanics.com
EuroMpire – Monroe, NC - https://www.eurompire.com
Dynamic Auto Tune – Charlotte, NC - https://dynamicautotune.com
Garrett’s Automotive - Richmond, VA – www.garrettsautomotive.com
BimmerBum Co – www.Bimmerbum.com
Parks Car Care – https://parkscarcare.net
BMW CCA Sandlapper Chapter – www.sandlapperbmw.org
Blipshift - www.blipshift.com
BMW CCA Foundation - https://bmwccafoundation.org
BMW Performance Center - https://bmwperformancecenter.com
Contact:
• Event Coordinators: Eric & Nancy Peck – 309.214.2753 – charlotte [@] zscca.org
• Sponsor Inquiries: Christopher Wootten – 410.349.7312 – sra [at] zscca.org
• ZSCCA President: Jon Moorhead – 719.221.1891 – president [at] zscca.org
Links:
• The Ultimate Parade – www.TheUltimateParade.com
• Event Registration - www.msreg.com/ultimateparade
• ZSCCA – www.zscca.org
• GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS - www.guinnessworldrecords.com
