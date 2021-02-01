BMW Club to Stage “The Ultimate Parade”
An official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title AttemptGREER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Z Series Car Club of America (ZSCCA) is organizing an attempt to break the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest parade of BMW cars. The attempt will take place on Saturday July 10, 2021 at the BMW Car Club of America Foundation Museum in Greer, SC USA. The Ultimate Parade is open to all street legal BMW cars. No club affiliation is necessary. All net proceeds from the event will benefit the BMW CCA Foundation Tire Rack Street Survival Program.
The current record of 178 BMW cars was set by a group of BMW Isettas in Germany in 2008. Breaking the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title entails exceeding that number while also meeting other specific criteria. The ZSCCA intends to break the record title with help from the entire BMW enthusiast community. The proposed parade route begins and ends at the BMW CCA Foundation Museum, and includes part of the BMW Performance Center property nearby. These facilities are located adjacent to BMW Manufacturing’s massive Plant Spartanburg.
The ZSCCA is a national fraternal organization dedicated to the enjoyment of BMW's Z-Series sports cars. The club was founded in 1996 as the Z3 Registry and has since adapted to include ALL BMW Z Series cars past, present and future. 2021 marks the clubs 25th Anniversary
Founded in 2002, the BMW CCA Foundation has 2 missions. Historic Preservation, which is accomplished through their Library, Archives, and Museum, and Education through the Tire Rack Street Survival Program. Street Survival is a driving skills program aimed at new teen drivers. Fundraising efforts during The Ultimate Parade will be earmarked to aid this program.
The Ultimate Parade is seeking sponsor partners to help reach their fundraising goals. This event is positioned to benefit from a long drought of major BMW enthusiast events brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. This presents an excellent opportunity for top brands to gain exposure while supporting a great cause.
