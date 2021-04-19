The Day Before I Died By JF Whitaker Nominated For The Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards

Book Nominated In Categories of Memoir and Nonfiction

I am very honored and humbled that The Day Before I Died has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards. I am truly thankful at the reception that it is receiving from readers” — JF Whitaker

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Day Before I Died (ISBN 13 : 978-1645449133, Page Publishing, 2020) by JF Whitaker has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards in the categories and nonfiction of memoir. The Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards are the most prestigious book awards in the publishing industry for self-published books. Nominated books are judged by independent literary panels consisting of authors, publishers, literary agents, and other publishing professionals. Award winners will be announced on October 18, 2021 and will be featured at the Writer’s Digest Conference held in 2022. The Day Before I Died is a moving memoir of despair, depression, and ultimate triumph. It has earned strong critical reviews and endorsements.

“I am very honored and humbled that The Day Before I Died has been nominated for the Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards,” said JF Whitaker. “I am truly thankful at the reception that my book is receiving from readers and literary critics alike, as seen by this nomination. I believe that this book resonates with many audiences. ”

The Day Before I Died is Whitaker’s deeply emotional memoir of how following his service in the United States Navy in Vietnam and exposure to Agent Orange, he returned home only to experience Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), skin cancer, depression, sexual orientation issues, and alcoholism, bringing him to the brink of suicide and his remarkable tale of survival and triumph.