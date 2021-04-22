CLX BRAND IS TAKING OVER THE ITALIAN FASHION MARKET
ITALY welcomes the CLX brand as a newcomer to its fashion market, kicking off the EUROPEAN and RUSSIAN launch.
“MY STORY, MY DREAM, MY REALITY” CLX BY CHRIS CLAUX”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- **FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**
— Chris Claux
Press Release
Los Angeles, 04/22/2021
What: A French touch mixed with American flair — this is what CLX fashion brand is all about. Largely inspired by the colorful shirts and vibrant apparel found in California, CLX skillfully blends styles while keeping things classy yet simple. CLX has created its very own fashion universe, influenced by the color palettes that can only be found while traveling to the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
Offering a variety of women’s apparel (including denim) and shoes, the CLX collection is filled with the same energy and excitement of the entertainment world and unique American lifestyle.
CLX is now launching an urban chic collection with its new Italian licensee “Filippo Franchi,” composed of activewear and ready-to-wear, as well as chic, urban styles — crop tops, sweaters, pants, shorts, basketball jerseys, dresses, bomber jackets — made in bold colors such as gold, Fuschia, fluorescent pink, and lime green. The vibrant yet easygoing collection reflects the Californian lifestyle in Europe.
Where: Chris Claux, CEO of CLX, announced earlier this month that the brand will be expanding to Italy very soon. After being seen on the red carpet in Hollywood and throughout the United States, CLX fashion and accessories are hitting the European and Russian market with their American flair, inspired by the Cali way of life.
Licensing manager Paola Abiti confirmed partnerships, starting with Italy and expanding to Germany, Poland, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Spain, France, and Russia. Powerful, confident, ambitious, bold, and sexy, CLX brings an inspiring new look and feel that combines European and American fashion and culture.
When: The upcoming collection will be released to the Italian market for the Spring-Summer season of 2022. Franchi Filippo & Scilla Del Carria are now on board with CLX. Franchi Filippo’s company Franchi Filippo was born three years ago in Prato, the heart of the textile district in Italy.
"My passion and total dedication to the fashion world, to the fabrics and the garments, have always pushed me, since the very start, 15 years ago, to try to achieve the best result in the creation of every single garment,” says Filippo.
“I have always aimed at reaching the best possible solution in the research of ideal raw materials, such as fabrics and accessories, and I've always looked for the best partners in the process so that the final product would fully satisfy the request of each and every customer.” Filippo is embarking on a journey with CLX alongside his right-hand woman and partner, Scilla Del Carria, who plays a fundamental role in modeling and styling. “Today we make sampling, we propose styles, and provide consulting in the entire textile district.”
About CLX and founder Chris Claux:
Founder and designer Christian Claux formally launched his clothing brand CLX in Europe in 2013. Immediately falling in love with the American style during trips to the USA, he decided to take inspiration from his memories. The colors, the brilliance, and the design spurred his creativity. Christian’s experience motivated him to create a vibrant collection of clothes. Attracted by all that he had seen in the United States — and moved by a desire to share his experience — he started to create a new universe for his brand, inspired by the color palettes he saw.
CLX will soon be launched in the United States. Hollywood-based celebrity photographer Clinton Wallace will be the official CLX photographer.
Learn more about CLX at clxbrand.com
Follow CLX Brand on Instagram for the latest news: @clxbrand
CLX DOCUMENTARY