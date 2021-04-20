Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa Adds Saltability Himalayan Salt Stone Massage and Therapist Certification

Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa in Bedford Springs, Pennsylvania, has partnered with ISPA Innovate Award-winning Saltability to add Himalayan Salt Stone Massage and provide Himalayan Salt Stone Massage certification for 15 therapists.

Fifteen LMTs at Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa will complete Saltability’s NCBTMB-approved certification as the spa adds Himalayan Salt Stone Massage.

Omni’s spa management wanted to give back to their therapists through continuing education credit hours and knew certification for this modality ensured guests receive the best experience possible.” — Saltability founder Ann Brown

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa in Bedford Springs, Pennsylvania, has partnered with ISPA Innovate Award-winning Saltability to offer Himalayan Salt Stone Massage on its Springs Eternal Spa treatment menu. Additionally, Omni Bedford Springs will have 15 massage therapists complete Saltability’s National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCBTMB)-approved certification and continuing education program.

“Partnerships like this one make an impact on so many levels,” said Saltability founder Ann Brown. “Omni’s spa management really wanted to give back to their therapists through the opportunity to gain required continuing education credit hours, but they also knew that the certification for this new modality ensured their guests receive the best experience possible.”

Saltability provided the Himalayan Salt Stone Massage certification at 50% off for the 15 massage therapists at Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa in order to help the spa with COVID's negative impact upon the spa industry.

According to Stephanie Cardwell, spa director at Omni’s Springs Eternal Spa, Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone Massage mutually benefits both practitioners and guests and supports the spa’s intentional offering of natural, healing experiences.

“When I was researching modalities to enhance our current Springs Eternal Spa therapeutic treatments, Himalayan Salt Stone Massage undoubtedly captured my interest,” Cardwell said. “Continuing education is incredibly important to me, as it not only enhances our guest’s experiences but also complements the modalities already developed by our exceptional team of service providers. The addition of Himalayan Salt Stone Massage will allow us to exceed guest expectations with a progressive menu of offerings — and offer a new service that aids in calming the foundational nervous system while promoting rest and relaxation.”

An ISPA Innovate Award winner, Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone Massage uses no water and no chemicals and is a more therapeutic alternative to traditional stone massage performed with basalt stones. Warmed with a U.S. engineered warmer and energy conservative LED lighting, Saltability’s 100 percent pure Himalayan salt stones contain 84 naturally occurring minerals and elements, known for exfoliating the skin while imparting needed minerals into the body during this relaxing warmed stone massage.

A Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Award-winner, Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa is a luxury destination resort in the mountains of central Pennsylvania. Their Springs Eternal Spa promotes guests’ experience with natural treatments inspired by the resort's eight natural mineral springs.

“We are thrilled to be working with Stephanie and her team,” said Brown. “As more and more spas are welcoming more and more guests back, we are seeing top spas, like Omni’s Springs Eternal Spa, ready to offer more meaningful, impactful spa experiences for their guests.”

Developed through Brown’s leadership and expertise, Saltability’s online certification course provides an accessible way for therapists to learn salt stone massage. The Himalayan salt stone massage course features comprehensive education for students, including instructions for massage set-up, care and cleaning of salt stones, a special emphasis on body mechanics and ergonomics, how to communicate the therapeutic benefits of Himalayan salt to clients and more.

For more information on Omni Bedford Springs Resort and Spa or to book a treatment at Springs Eternal Spa, visit omnihotels.com/hotels/bedford-springs.

Saltability is the spa industry’s leading global provider of warmers for Himalayan salt stone massage and other Himalayan salt spa treatments and wellness products for resort, day, medical and destination spas. Saltability products and treatments are found at top spas and wellness destinations worldwide, including Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Four Seasons in London and Hong Kong, Montage Laguna Beach, the MGM Macau and more.

For more information on Saltability’s Himalayan Salt Stone Massage and NCBMTB-approved continuing education, please visit professional.saltability.com.

###