HHS Announces Nearly $150 Million from American Rescue Plan to Support Community-Based Health Care Providers with COVID-19 Response

Part of Biden Administration Efforts to Strengthen Equity in COVID-19 Response and Vaccinations, As These Providers Serve Predominately Low-Income and Minority Communities

Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, today the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is announcing the availability of nearly $150 million to community-based health care providers to aid their response to COVID-19. These funds will support approximately 100 Health Center Program look-alikes to respond to and mitigate the spread of COVID-19, strengthen vaccination efforts, and enhance health care services and infrastructure in communities across the country. Health center look-alikes (LALs) are community-based health care providers that provide essential primary care services to underserved communities and vulnerable populations but are not Health Center Program grantees. This funding will be made available through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and is part of President Biden's commitment to ensuring equity in the nation's COVID-19 response and vaccination efforts.

In 2019, HRSA Health Center Program LALs served more than half a million patients. Currently, more than 89% of LAL patients live at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and more than 63% are racial or ethnic minorities. This funding opportunity is critical to supporting LALs in serving medically underserved populations who rely on LALs for access to care. LALs will use the funds to advance equitable access to COVID-19 vaccination, testing, and treatment and other essential health center services by underserved and vulnerable populations.

"The Biden Administration understands the urgency to get resources directly into communities hit hardest by the pandemic," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "Thanks to the American Rescue Plan, needed aid is coming to vulnerable communities – to help them respond to the pandemic, to increase testing and vaccinations, and to provide critical health services."

Applications are due in grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. ET on May 14, 2021. Visit the ARP-LAL technical assistance webpage for a complete list of eligible LALs, application instructions, deadlines, and other resources.