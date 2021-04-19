Should Vaccine Passports be Required for Travel?

Landing page for Gentleman's Portion lifestyle blog

While vaccine passports will make international travel safer for both travellers and people working in tourism, they won’t be a panacea.” — David Moorcroft

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s installment of Gentleman's Portion (GP), the lifestyle blog weighs in on the topic of COVID-19 vaccine passports and whether they should be required for international travel.

Proponents of a so-called vaccine passport say it would reduce the number of infected people bringing the virus and its variants from one country to another, thereby making travel safer and easier for host countries and the vacationing public.

On the other hand, opponents believe a vaccine passport could be used to discriminate against people who can’t get the vaccine or don’t want one, and that it could violate their medical privacy.

While the issue is controversial, many countries have begun planning for a vaccine travel passport, and others have or are about to implement a policy that requires proof of COVID-19 immunization, including Belize, Ecuador, Estonia, Iceland, Israel, Slovenia, and Thailand. The same is true with the cruise industry, where many lines now require proof of vaccination for Covid-19 from passengers and crew for some or all voyages including Celebrity, Crystal, Cunard, Lindblad Expeditions, NCL, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Saga, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, and Windstar.

The GP story points out that since 1935 global travellers have been using the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP) issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), and that proof of vaccination for yellow fever is a requirement to visit some countries in Africa and South America.

The story also lays out some of the major concerns with a vaccine passport scheme, including that people who can’t get a vaccine or don’t want one may be denied an equal right to travel, and that vaccination information held in a central database could be used for other purposes beyond travel such as access to concert venues, movie theatres, sports arenas, indoor restaurants, etc.

