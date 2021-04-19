ValueHealth Continues Expansion of Leadership Team, Announcing Two Key Additions
ValueHealth, LLC, the national leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces two key additions to leadership team: Mark Winden and Kili Preitauer
Ms. Preitauer and Mr. Winden bring exceptional value to our organization and share ValueHealth’s commitment to our position as national leaders in healthcare transformation.”LEAWOOD, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ValueHealth, LLC, the nationally recognized leader in Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™, announces two key additions to its leadership team: Mark Winden and Kili Preitauer. This announcement marks the latest in a series of advances by ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee, to expand the leadership team in support of service lines and new market entries.
— ValueHealth CEO, Don Bisbee
“We are excited to announce these new additions to our growing leadership team,” says Mr. Bisbee. “Both Ms. Preitauer and Mr. Winden bring exceptional value to our organization and share ValueHealth’s commitment to our position as national leaders in healthcare transformation. Their passion to surpass industry standards and innovate within the healthcare space is key to our performance and organizational outcomes.”
Ms. Preitauer joins ValueHealth as Regional President. In her role, Ms. Preitauer will oversee business development efforts for provider, payor, and employer relationship growth as well as operations and performance of facilities in the state of Ohio. In addition, she will manage strategic hospital partnerships including University Hospitals in Northern Ohio to develop a high-value network of ambulatory surgery centers.
Ms. Preitauer comes to ValueHealth from i2i Population Health, leading business development growth objectives and client relationship management, where she served as Chief Growth Officer. She brings with her over 15 years of experience in the areas of population health and payor network management. Ms. Preitauer’s knowledge originates from academic studies around the globe, with degrees from the University of Hawaii and Konan University in Japan.
Mr. Winden joins ValueHealth as General Manager, Encardia, ValueHealth’s newest hyperspecialty cardiovascular program. In his role, Mr. Winden will oversee strategies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease with purpose of delivering the “Quadruple Aim” effect of reducing costs, improving outcomes, and obtaining superior patient and staff satisfaction.
Mr. Winden comes to ValueHealth from Cerner Corporation, where he held executive leadership positions overseeing the development and growth of the cardiovascular, radiology, and oncology service line businesses. Mr. Winden also brings noteworthy experience in academic and private medical practice settings, with graduate degrees from Duke University School of Medicine and University of Michigan School of Business. In prior positions, Mr. Winden gained experience in mergers and acquisitions, sales, and marketing in the medical device and healthcare information technology industry.
About ValueHealth
ValueHealth has pioneered the ambulatory surgical space since 1997. Today, the company is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a surgical digital platform designed to accelerates the transition from fee-for-service to value-based surgical care model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Today, ValueHealth operates in over 30 states, and its nationally recognized Ambulatory Centers of Excellence (ACE)™ are leaders in the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit valuehealth.com
Teresa Olsen
ValueHealth, LLC
+1 913-387-0913
tolsen@valuehealth.com