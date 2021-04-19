Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation and Florida Power & Light Company Announce Partnership Focused on Education
The collaboration looks to expand environmental education opportunities for students, teachers and families
FPL’s investment in cutting-edge technology, clean energy, local citizens and communities mirrors the GHOF philosophy to help make a difference and move Florida toward a more sustainable future.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Through partnerships with environmental organizations, Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) continues to foster a culture of environmental excellence. The latest collaboration, with the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF), announced today in advance of Earth Day 2021, is designed to expand education opportunities for teachers, students and families to learn about Florida’s environment and wildlife, and how they can preserve and protect both for future generations.
— Dr. Guy Harvey
As a conservation sponsor, FPL will also support the GHOF’s recently launched marine science education program in Florida schools. The immersive curriculum-based courses and adventures explore the wonders of science, technology, engineering and math through student specific inquiry using up to date, groundbreaking research.
“We are thrilled to welcome one of Florida’s most prominent and largest companies as a partner,” said world-renowned scientist, conservationist and artist Dr. Guy Harvey. “FPL’s investment in cutting-edge technology, clean energy, local citizens and communities mirrors the GHOF philosophy to help make a difference and move Florida toward a more sustainable future. Not only does FPL share our values in preserving the environment and enhancing education, but we both also care about protecting and preserving the state’s most valuable wildlife species.”
One of the wildlife species that Dr. Harvey refers to is the manatee. For decades, these mild-mannered creatures have been gathering in the warm-water outflows of Florida power plants to stay warm in the winter months. To further educate the public on how to
protect and preserve these amazing animals, FPL constructed Manatee Lagoon – An FPL Eco-Discovery Center, located next to their Riviera Beach Next Generation Clean Energy Center. The facility is designed to inspire the public to take care of the gentle giants and their surrounding ecosystem and draws more than 150,000 manatee lovers per year (pre-COVID-19). Efforts like this are an important part of what makes FPL so much more than just an energy company.
“Investing in education and inspiring the next generation to be environmental stewards is part of our commitment to working with the communities we serve to help make them better places to live, work and raise a family,” said Pam Rauch, vice president of external affairs and economic development at FPL. “We are excited to champion the protection of Florida’s wildlife alongside the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation to make a difference in our communities, and to move Florida forward.”
The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF funds affiliated researchers working to better understand the ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. FPL looks forward to collaborating with the researchers and extending the GHOF’s efforts and reach.
For more information on the GHOF, education sponsorship opportunities and to make a donation visit www.GHOF.org or e-mail GHOF@GuyHarvey.com. For more information on FPL’s environmental commitment, visit www.fpl.com/environment. To learn about Manatee Lagoon, visit www.visitmanateelagoon.com.
About Guy Harvey: Guy Harvey is a unique blend of artist, scientist, diver, angler, conservationist, explorer and entrepreneur, fiercely devoted to his family and his love of the sea. His childhood passion for the ocean and its living creatures not only inspired him to draw but fueled a burning interest that prompted a formal education in marine science. Having graduated with honors in Marine Biology from Aberdeen University in Scotland in 1977, Guy returned home to Jamaica to resume his education, earning his Ph.D. from the University of the West Indies in 1984. Though he gave up a budding career as a marine biologist for that of a highly acclaimed artist, Guy has continued his relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of the sea, traveling the world to better understand the habits and habitats of the marine wildlife he paints. For more information, please visit www.guyharvey.com.
About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation: The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. Follow the GHOF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @guyharveyocean. For more information, visit www.GHOF.org.
About Florida Power & Light Company:
Florida Power & Light Company is the largest energy company in the U.S. as measured by retail electricity produced and sold. The company serves more than 5.6 million customer accounts supporting more than 11 million residents across Florida with clean, reliable and affordable electricity. FPL operates one of the cleanest power generation fleets in the U.S and in 2020 won the ReliabilityOne® National Reliability Excellence Award, presented by PA Consulting, for the fifth time in the last six years. The
company was recognized in 2020 as one of the most trusted U.S. electric utilities by Escalent for the seventh consecutive year. FPL is a subsidiary of Juno Beach, Florida-based NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE), a clean energy company widely recognized for its efforts in sustainability, ethics and diversity, and has been ranked No. 1 in the electric and gas utilities industry in Fortune's 2021 list of "World's Most Admired Companies." NextEra Energy is also the parent company of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, which, together with its affiliated entities, is the world's largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun and a world leader in battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.
###
Carlos Goycochea
Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation
+1 954-776-1999
cgoycochea@piersongrant.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
FPL and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation announce a new partnership to benefit education