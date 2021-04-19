Bathan KF3 / 40 M: Bentonite Ceramic Grease
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Swiss lubricant manufacturer Bathan AG introduced a new ceramic grease. Bathan KF3 / 40 M is a high temperature grease with Bentonite thickener. The soap free heavy-duty grease has no drop point and is applicable all-season. Customers benefit from up to 95% reduced grease consumption, while improving roller bearing service life. All of our European and US wood pellet producers already switched to the new formulation without changing the set-up (95% lower grease volumes, with and without automated lubrication systems). Swiss pellet manufacturer Tschopp AG affirmed a performance improvement in comparison to Bathan KF 7.
Greases usually consist of a soap emulsified with a base oil. Different soaps add certain characteristics. The most common soaps for heavy-duty applications are lithium complex and calcium sulfonate greases. Lithium complex greases have high operating temperatures, very good water resistance and high work stability. Calcium Sulfonate greases provide extreme pressure (EP) and anti wear (AW) properties. Excellent oxidation resistance, mechanical stability and corrosion protection characterize them. Bentonite (clay) often combines these characteristics, but has no dropping point. The grease has a buttery texture and is valuable in high temperature applications.
For more information and further discussion on why Bathan ceramic greases are the best solution for wood pellet producers to improve performance and reduce costs, please call us at 901-337-1975 get in touch with us at info@bathan.ch.
About Bathan AG
The Swiss manufacturer Bathan AG, specialized in ceramic lubricants, offers a full service to the pellet industry. The company is OEM to Graf Equipment, a German pellet mill manufacturer and listed with CPM Europe and Salmatec.


