Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,838 in the last 365 days.

Verizon Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Verizon Pennsylvania is planning a weekday lane closure on eastbound and westbound U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) between Woodland Avenue and University Avenue in Philadelphia, on Monday, April 26, through Wednesday, May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for conduit installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.   

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Verizon Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. 

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

# # #

You just read:

Verizon Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Construction in Philadelphia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.