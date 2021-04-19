Verizon Pennsylvania to Restrict U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) Weekdays for Utility Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Verizon Pennsylvania is planning a weekday lane closure on eastbound and westbound U.S. 13 (Baltimore Avenue) between Woodland Avenue and University Avenue in Philadelphia, on Monday, April 26, through Wednesday, May 26, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for conduit installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Verizon Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

