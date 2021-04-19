Paving Project Underway on Route 5 and Route 89 in Erie County

A $3.9 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than nine miles of Route 5 and Route 89 in Erie County is underway.

The project includes paving of 9.37 miles of Route 5 and Route 89, in Lawrence Park, North East, and Harborcreek townships, and North East Borough

Roads to be improved include:

• Route 5 – West of the intersection with Beach Road in Haborcreek Township to east of Cemetery Road in North East Township; 8.03 miles.

• Route 89 – South of Gibson Street in North East Borough to Route 5 in North East Township; 1.34 miles.

Work will include milling and paving, along with curb ramps, drainage, guiderail, ditch cleaning and pavement markings updates.

Construction started this week and is expected to be completed by August 2021.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is Joseph McCormick of Erie, PA. The contract cost is $3,946,338, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

