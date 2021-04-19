Route 4165 Glenfield Street Viaduct Bridge Inspection Next Week in Glenfield Borough

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing work to inspect the Glenfield Street Viaduct bridge over Route 65 and East Beaver Street in Glenfield Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Monday through Wednesday, April 19-21 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur as needed on the bridge from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday on southbound Route 65. Crews from SAI Consulting Engineers will conduct the inspection activities.

