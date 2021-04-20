Asics Partners with SessionCam to Enhance Customers’ Digital Journeys
Asics adopts SessionCam’s consumer-focused solutions to increase online traffic, sales, and customer retentionLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SessionCam, a Glassbox company, providing enhanced Digital Experience analytics for web applications, today announced a new strategic partnership with leading sports retailer Asics following a successful three-month pilot program. SessionCam’s digital solutions, encompassing conversion rate optimization and in-depth analytics of consumers’ online behavior, will be incorporated into Asics’ online sites to provide Asics’ customers with a unique and unparalleled digital journey.
SessionCam’s solutions will enable Asics to anticipate and understand their customers’ needs through real-time analytics and decision-making heat maps. In the trial, SessionCam provided customisation options with regard to exporting data, setting variables, and integrating with Google Analytics, that allowed for quick segmentation of data, and provided Asics with unique insights. This enabled Asics to rapidly respond to site disruptions and ensure personalized, seamless customer journeys. The easily accessible data analysis also minimized the time to value and enabled Asics’ teams to consistently and efficiently add improvements to their development pipeline.
“SessionCam’s innovative technologies will ensure that Asics is able to offer personalized, uninterrupted and fulfilling journeys” said Rick Hoving, Senior Site Operations Manager of Asics. “SessionCam has already equipped our teams with an enhanced understanding of the traffic to our online sites, providing easily accessible data to enhance our digital operations. We are looking forward to deepening this relationship and further enhancing the service we provide to our customers.”
“In today’s increasingly digital world it is crucial that retailers not only understand what digital customers are doing, but why they are doing it,” said Kevin Goodings, CEO of SessionCam. “We are excited to continue to add value to Asics’ online operations and ensuring Asics customers benefit from a streamlined service.”
“We are thrilled that a leading retailer such as Asics has decided to fully integrate SessionCam’s digital services,” said Yaron Morgenstern CEO of Glassbox. “The pandemic has prompted a wave of new consumers online while also intensifying online shoppers’ demands for an immersive online experience. We are looking forward to ensuring Asics is fully equipped to rise to this challenge and deliver for their customers”.
SessionCam harnesses Glassbox’s AI-powered technologies, to provide True Customer Experience by equipping enterprises with a new generation of visibility over their digital platforms and ensuring that all departments across an organization create seamless customer experiences. The company empowers retailers and enterprises to close the gap between the customer experience they strive to provide, and the actual experience consumers face.
SessionCam was acquired by Glassbox in October 2020 and the combined company services hundreds customers worldwide, including six of the world’s largest banks as well as leading brands such as SoFi, Singapore Airlines, John Lewis, SuperDry, Admiral and Experian to deliver more than a trillion digital journeys online annually.
About SessionCam:
SessionCam is a consumer experience analytics platform that enables companies to shape their digital applications to customers’ individual preferences. SessionCam’s solutions help retailers immediately identify technological disruptions and implement quick and concise solutions that will prevent customers from abandoning their digital journey. SessionCam was acquired by Glassbox in October 2020, and harnesses Glassbox’s extensive array of digital experience solutions. SessionCam is headquartered in Norwich, UK. For more information please visit: https://sessioncam.com/
About Glassbox:
Glassbox empowers organizations to create frictionless digital journeys for their customers. Our digital experience analytics platform works real time across mobile apps and the web to accelerate loyalty and growth. Through AI-driven visualization and analytics tools, Glassbox enables teams to prioritize customer experience and digital product enhancements from a single collaborative system. Teams from across the organization, from IT and product management to marketing and compliance, can understand user struggles, visualize the customer journey and optimize every step. Hundreds of enterprises across multiple industries have chosen Glassbox for easy, secure and private cloud-based deployments. For more information please visit: https://glassbox.com/
Francesca Pezzoli
Glassbox
+44 7501 190362
email us here