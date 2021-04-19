Registration is now open for Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery 2021
SMi reports: Registration is now open for the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery Conference, which will convene in London on 22nd and 23rd September.LONDON, LONDON BRIDGE , UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established on the success of our RNA Therapeutics series, we look forward to welcoming you at Oligonucleotide Therapeutics and Delivery to join the conversation around maximizing the potential of oligo-based treatments.
Bringing together leading representatives of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and academic institutions, the 2-day conference will provide first-hand information on the latest clinical trial candidates and a platform for exchanging ideas for tackling the biggest challenge: DELIVERY.
Plus, an interactive half day pre-conference workshop:
Target Discovery for RNA Therapeutics
Workshop Leader: Martin Akerman, Chief Technology Officer, Envisagenics
Registration is live on the website and an early bird saving of £200 will be applied to bookings made before 28th May 2021: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr1a
Highlights will include:
• Gain first-hand insight into oligonucleotide therapy clinical success of the latest developments for novel agents
• Listen to case studies presenting the latest candidates undergoing pre-clinical and clinical research
• Deepen your understanding of crucial delivery methods and available platforms for non-hepatocytic delivery
• Explore the chemistry of oligonucleotide therapeutics and examine novel applications of antisense oligonucleotides in the AstraZeneca Deep Dive
• Engage in the latest innovations of oligonucleotide therapeutics with inisights into immunochemotherapeutics, ocular indications and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy
The event brochure with the agenda and speaker line-up is available to download from the website; those interested in attending can register at: www.oligonucleotide.co.uk/einpr1a
Proudly Sponsored by ChemGenes | Genscript | Tosoh Bioscience
For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Jinna Sidhu
SMi Group
02078276088
email us here