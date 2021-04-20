The Globally Rising Number Of Cancer Cases Drives Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Industry

Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

The rise in the number of cancer cases across the globe is likely to contribute to the growth of the cancer monoclonal antibody therapy market. According to the American Cancer Society, there were 1.7 million new cases and 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2019 in the USA. The four most common types of cancer worldwide are lung, prostate, bowel, and female breast cancer, accounting for 43% of all new cancer cases. Therefore, the rise in cancer incidence rate globally is anticipated to boost the demand for the cancer monoclonal antibodies market.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market consists of sales of monoclonal antibodies used for the treatment of cancer and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce monoclonal antibodies for cancer treatment. Monoclonal antibodies are highly specific molecules for cancer cells as they bind to the proteins on their surface and it activates an immune response. The market consists of revenue generated by cancer monoclonal antibodies companies manufacturing cancer monoclonal antibodies drugs.

The cancer monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented by monoclonal antibody therapies into bevacizumab (avastin), rituximab (rituxan), trastuzumab (herceptin), cetuximab (erbitux), panitumumab (vectibix), others, by application into breast cancer, blood cancer, liver cancer, brain cancer, colorectal cancer, others, and by end user into hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, pharmacies, others.

The global cancer monoclonal antibodies market size is expected to grow from $45.51 billion in 2020 to $49.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The cancer monoclonal antibodies market is expected to reach $69.96 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.

Major players in the cancer monoclonal antibodies market are Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Genmab AS, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Merck & Co., and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

