AltumView Sentinare 2 Smart Activity Sensor is Available for Pre-order

Sentinare 2 is a game-changer for senior care and telecare

Pre-order of Sentinare 2 is now launched

Mobile APP view

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AltumView is pleased to announce that its award-winning Sentinare 2 smart activity sensor is available for pre-order now at its website www.altumview.com.

Sentinare 2 is a revolutionary smart activity sensor for senior care, home health monitoring, and telehealth. It was recently selected as a CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Build on the success of AltumView’s previous Cypress sensor, Sentinare 2 is much smaller, has lower cost, and enjoys the same powerful features. It converts people’s activities into stick figure animations, and records the stick figures in the cloud for search, statistics, and analytics, while protecting people’s privacy. It can also detect emergencies such as falls and wandering of dementia patients.

In addition to privacy protection, the stick figure has much lower cost in transmission and storage than video, and provides valuable information about people’s behaviors. For example, it can help physicians to design and adjust treatment plans for patients, and identify certain diseases earlier, such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and depression.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sentinare 2 provides much-needed protection for seniors and patients, and peace of mind for caregivers.

Sentinare 2 will be shipped in summer 2021. The regular price is 199.99 USD per sensor. The limited-time pre-order discount is 169.99 USD for one sensor or 399.99 USD for 3-pack bundle. Pre-order customers also get free shipping and six-month free subscription of stick-figure recording and analytics.

Further information of Sentinare 2 and the company can be found at www.altumview.com.

About AltumView
AltumView Systems Inc. is a Vancouver-based startup artificial intelligence (AI) company. Its vision is to be a global leader of intelligent healthcare solutions, and its mission is to develop innovative AI solutions to help people live a safer and healthier lifestyle.

Dr./Prof. Jie Liang
AltumView Systems Inc.
contact@altumview.com
+1 604-248-8428
Award winning Sentinare 2 is a unique product for next generation senior care and telecare services.

