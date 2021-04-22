Inspire Us for Good Sweet Creative Gig for Talented Kids Launches On Mother's Day
Recruiting for Good is sponsoring meaningful monthly gig for LA kids who love taking memorable photos that tell stories. Kids earn rewarding gift cards.
Inspire Us for Good is a monthly creative gig for talented kids who love taking pictures that tell meaningful stories. The gig is for Middle School Students in LA who are passionate about photography.
Every month, kids on the gig take pictures 'celebrating lovely women' who express their passion thru art, food, and sports; and earn gift cards for beauty, foodie, and shopping.
According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Sweet kids on our fun creative gig; learn to love work, and use their talent for good."
How Kids Qualify for The Creative Gig?
Kids Attend Middle School in LA
Parents Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to make an appointment and speak with Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
The Gig is for kids who come from families with positive values, love learning, and appreciate hard work.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We reward kids for their hard work with fun gift cards, because, no one should work for free; and some of us are lucky enough to work for good. If kids, do a great job, they are hired for another gig; just like in the real world."
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to fund a meaningful program for girls; 'We Use Our Voice for Good.' www.RecruitingforGood.com
Carlos Cymerman (Founder of Recruiting for Good), created See The World for Good, a Rewarding Adventure Travel Club for Kids. Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to generate proceeds for a meaningful girls mentoring program; and earn $2500 toward a kid's trip. Kids in the club are invited to participate in fun creative writing gig; and earn money toward their trip. To learn more visit www.SeeTheWorldforGood.com
