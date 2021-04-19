AV-Comparatives Announces Internet Security Comparison Test for Real-World and Malware Protection for Q1 2021

Tested Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Tested Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Real-World av-test Chart Q1 2021 Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Real-World av-test Chart Q1 2021 Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Malware Protection av-test Chart Q1 2021 Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Malware Protection av-test Chart Q1 2021 Consumer Anti-Virus Products 2021 - AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Leading antivirus test lab releases new test results of its ongoing av-test main-test series comprising of real-world and malware protection tests for Q1 2021

Our Real-World Protection Test is currently one of the most comprehensive and complex tests available, using a large number of test cases. The interactive charts for are now available on our website.”
— Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TIROL, ÖSTERREICH, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing consumer main-test series, AV-Comparatives has just released the latest test results for real-world and malware protection for February and March 2021. The Austrian antivirus testing lab conducts systematic testing of security software solutions to protect consumers against cyber crime. Certification by AV-Comparatives is considered to be a globally accepted yardstick for the approval of software performance.

The Real-World Protection Test results released by AV-Comparatives are based on 354 live test cases including working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. The test-cases used cover a wide range of current malicious sites, highlighting the quality of protection offered by various products. This AV-test by AV-Comparatives provides detailed insights into the actual capabilities of as many as 17 popular anti-virus products. The results of the false-positives test are also available in the factsheet. The full results, covering four months of on-going testing, will be published in June.

As per the test results published by AV-Comparatives, the tested products were Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Antivirus Pro, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, NortonLifeLock Norton 360, Panda Free Antivirus, Total AV Total Security, Total Defense Essential Antivirus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security

“Our Real-World Protection Test is currently one of the most comprehensive and complex tests available, using a relatively large number of test cases. Currently, we are running this test under updated Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit with up-to-date third-party software.”, said Peter Stelzhammer, co-founder of AV-Comparatives. “Every few months, we update the charts on our website showing the protection rates of the various tested products over the past months. The interactive charts for February and March 2021 are now available on our website.”

AV-Comparatives has also released the results of its Malware Protection Test for consumer security solutions. 17 popular anti-malware apps were evaluated to assess their ability to protect a system against infection by malicious files before, during or after execution. In addition to detection rates, the test also examines a product’s ability to prevent a malicious program from making any changes to the system. The test set used for this test consisted of 10,013 malware. To ensure that the tested programs do not protect the system at the expense of high false-alarm rates, a false-positives test is also run.

To access the just published test results from AV-Comparatives, please visit https://www.av-comparatives.org
Real-World Protection Tests: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/testmethod/real-world-protection-tests/
Malware Protection Tests: https://www.av-comparatives.org/consumer/testmethod/malware-protection-tests/
___________________
About AV-Comparatives: AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives Announces Internet Security Comparison Test for Real-World and Malware Protection for Q1 2021

Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, Emergency Services, Energy Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Insurance Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 720115542
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives Announces Internet Security Comparison Test for Real-World and Malware Protection for Q1 2021
AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Vipre
AV-Comparatives Awards 2020 for Trend Micro
View All Stories From This Author