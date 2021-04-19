Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 953 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,867 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch                           

STATION: Derby Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 4/18/21, approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan

VIOLATION:

Excessive Speed (Criminal)

Speeding – State Highway (Civil)

 

ACCUSED: Jean Lindor                                           

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a vehicle was observed traveling at approximately 70 MPH in the 35 MPH residential zone of VT-111 in Morgan near the Country Store.  A stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Lindor.

 

Lindor was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orleans District Court to answer to the offense of Excessive Speed, or exceeding a posted speed limit by 30 MPH, and released from the scene.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/21, 1000          

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA  

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.