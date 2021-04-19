Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501168

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/18/21, approximately 0700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan

VIOLATION:

Excessive Speed (Criminal)

Speeding – State Highway (Civil)

ACCUSED: Jean Lindor

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, a vehicle was observed traveling at approximately 70 MPH in the 35 MPH residential zone of VT-111 in Morgan near the Country Store. A stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Lindor.

Lindor was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orleans District Court to answer to the offense of Excessive Speed, or exceeding a posted speed limit by 30 MPH, and released from the scene.

COURT ACTION: Citation

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/21, 1000

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.