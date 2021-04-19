Derby Barracks - Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 21A501168
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Daniel Lynch
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/18/21, approximately 0700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-111, Morgan
VIOLATION:
Excessive Speed (Criminal)
Speeding – State Highway (Civil)
ACCUSED: Jean Lindor
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Canaan, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, a vehicle was observed traveling at approximately 70 MPH in the 35 MPH residential zone of VT-111 in Morgan near the Country Store. A stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Lindor.
Lindor was issued a criminal citation to appear in Orleans District Court to answer to the offense of Excessive Speed, or exceeding a posted speed limit by 30 MPH, and released from the scene.
COURT ACTION: Citation
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/1/21, 1000
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
