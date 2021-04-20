Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cloudstar Promotes Christopher Cury to President

JACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudstar, a leading provider of cloud computing, cyber-security, and technology consulting services, today announced that Christopher J. Cury will assume the role of President, effective April 7, 2021. This responsibility is in addition to his existing duties as EVP of Sales & Customer Service.

As President, Mr. Cury will be responsible for the strategic leadership of Cloudstar, including the management of sales, compliance and operations.

“Christopher has played an important role in the expansion and diversification of our business,” said Gregory G. McDonald, Chairman of the Board. “He has a deep understanding of delivering cloud services and security products to our client base consisting of highly regulated industries, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership and customer service. Both our company and our customers will benefit from his wisdom, experience and guidance as we continue to expand into new markets through organic growth and strategic acquisition”.

"Under his leadership, Cloudstar has consistently gained market share, enjoying an average of 42% year over year gains to bottom-line revenue," said Cheryl Swopes, CFO.

Mr. Cury succeeds Gregory G. McDonald who founded Cloudstar and who served as President and CEO for the past 12 years. As majority shareholder, Mr. McDonald will continue to serve the company in a senior advisory capacity and as Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Cury joined Cloudstar in 2015 and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Salve Regina University.

About Cloudstar
Founded in 2009, Cloudstar is an emerging leader in financial services technology, with a focus on mortgage origination, title insurance, real estate, consumer banking, law, risk & compliance, and business technology consulting.

Our Core services include managed colocation, public & private cloud, containerization, cyber-security, SIEM / SOC, IT resiliency, telecommunications, application integration, and industry specific business and workflow consulting for regulated industries.

Gregory Petrow
Cloudstar
+1 800-340-5780
