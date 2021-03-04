Roland DuBeau Named President of MortgagePhish
Our number one goal is to protect title companies and home buyers against the devastating effects of theft and fraud – it’s our passion and we sleep better at night knowing we’ve made a difference.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, US, March 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MortgagePhish, a leader in wire fraud prevention through simulated phishing attacks and security awareness training, today announced the promotion of Roland DuBeau from Senior Vice President to President. Roland joined Cloudstar, the parent company of MortgagePhish, in November 2016 and served as the company’s director of product development and compliance.
“During his time with MortgagePhish, Roland’s contributions have been invaluable to not only creating the technology behind the email phishing platform, but also creating the online dashboard that helps employers track the progress of their staff by seeing who in their company accidentally clicks on phishing emails, then track who has received the subsequent online security awareness training.” said Gregory McDonald, founder of MortgagePhish.
“Since joining MortgagePhish, I have been fortunate to work with outstanding teams throughout the organization” said DuBeau. “Our number one goal is to protect title companies and home buyers against the devastating effects of theft and fraud – it’s our passion and we sleep better at night knowing we’ve made a difference”.
As President, DuBeau oversees national operations including, product execution, security awareness training, regulatory compliance, and industry relations. He fosters a culture of excellence among MortgagePhish employees by identifying top-tier talent and prioritizing employee engagement. In addition, his role includes ensuring the company’s technology stays one step ahead of the latest cyber security threats to meet the objective of training customers.
MortgagePhish is a fully-managed system built specifically to train land title, real estate and mortgage professionals to combat the latest wire fraud and cyber security threats by providing a “safe learning environment” where employees can experience what a real phishing attack would feel like.
MortgagePhish empowers employers to test whether their employees are familiar with the dangers of the Internet by sending industry specific simulated attack emails, text messages, or USB thumb drive drops, testing outcomes, and educating pursuant to the results.
Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, MortgagePhish is a subsidiary of Cloudstar, a leading financial services and mortgage technology provider.
