Local Cigar Lounge, The Toasted Foot Lounge, Announces Upcoming April Events
The Toasted Foot Lounge of Callaway, Maryland, announces its upcoming events in April 2021
We feature an over-stocked humidor with many of the harder to find boutique brands our customers crave.”CALLAWAY, MD, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local cigar lounge and bar, The Toasted Foot Lounge of Callaway, MD, is hosting a fun night of making cocktails on Tuesday, April 21, 2021. It will include live sessions on how to make 3 different rum-based drinks.
Other events this month include:
• Sunday 4/25 – Awesome BBQ Day. Customers will enjoy barbeque cooked by locker members Craig and Patrick.
• Sunday 4/25 – Sampler Pack Sunday. There will be a 10% discount for any in-stock sampler pack purchase. Locker members will receive an additional 10% off.
• Thursday 4/29 – Irish Whiskey Tasting. Patrons can enjoy tastings from Waterford Distillery.
This local cigar lounge is a great place for people in the Callaway, MD area to relax and unwind. The staff has over 30 years of combined experience and they are ready to serve.
Take a look inside The Toasted Foot lounge to find 3 distinct areas. The first is the well-stocked bar where premium spirits are available. The staff is happy to help people choose pairings they can enjoy in the cigar lounge. They have the experience and expertise needed to customize pairings for light, medium-bodied, and full-bodied selections.
The second space is the lounge and has oversized, high-quality leather seating that is great for relaxing. There is a VIP cigar lounge area with a members-only space with 6 large HDTVs.
Customers that hold VIP memberships enjoy:
• A personalized, secure, humidity-controlled cherrywood locker for storing their cigars.
• Discounted pricing for 1 or 2-year leases.
• VIP cigar lounge access for themselves and a guest.
• One or two free cigars each month (depending on locker size).
• Discounts of 10% on in-store purchases including cigars, lighters, cutters, humidors, etc.).
• Members-only events like tastings, happy hours, wine specials, and social events.
• Special members-only pricing at events open to the public.
• Priority notification on new arrivals to the humidor.
Note:
• All members and their guests must be age 21 or over.
• Small lockers are limited to 2 people, large lockers are limited to 4.
• No products that violate federal or state law are allowed in the locker.
• Management reserves the right to open any locker at any time.
• Management has the right to revoke leases for any policy violations.
Members can look forward to additional events like wine and whiskey tastings, “pairings of the month”, seminars on blending, and free giveaways. These updates are regularly made on social media.
The third space is the state-of-the-art, custom-made, Spanish cedar wood humidor. The humidity level is kept at an optimum of 67-72% at all times using a computer-controlled humidification system. It houses a large stock made to impress the most distinguished cigar enthusiast. New additions to the humidor are regularly posted on Instagram so following them is strongly encouraged.
One visit to this local cigar lounge & bar and it is easy to see why people enjoy it so much. There is a pressure-free environment and the dress is casual. Patrons are encouraged to browse, relax, and enjoy a pairing. Free Wi-Fi is available for everyone.
The space inside the lounge is over 2000 square feet so there is plenty of room for distancing. Visit The Toasted Foot cigar lounge at 20845 Callaway Village Way 2A, Callaway, Maryland 20620. Go to the website at TheToastedFootLounge.com. Check out the online store at TFCigarLounge.com. Follow them on Instagram @TFLounge.
