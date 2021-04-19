Two Cannabis Education Institutions Combining To Offer Unmatched Education in the Field
Students can enroll now in classes offering career-changing opportunities
Together, we will develop leaders and provide our students with the skills and education necessary to take advantage of every opportunity that arises as a result of a new budding industry”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cleveland School of Cannabis, the second state-approved career school for cannabis in the nation, is partnering with educational organization Cannabis Hub to provide an unmatched standard of education in the cannabis field.
— Kevin Greene
The Cleveland School of Cannabis fosters adult learning through high-quality, residential, and online education that integrates personal development along with career-oriented skills and knowledge related to cannabis, science, and business, to prepare graduates for entry-level employment in the industry.
Cannabis Hub brings knowledge about cannabis to the world through self-paced online and live stream instruction.
“The combination of our institutions and the strengths we both bring is going to allow us to develop leaders and provide our students with the skills and education necessary to take advantage of every opportunity that arises as a result of a new budding industry,” said Kevin Greene, the vice president of the Cleveland School of Cannabis.
“Whether you are a patient or adult user looking to be an educated consumer and maximize your experience with cannabis; a cannabis employer seeking to enhance the ability and knowledge of your team to serve your patients and customers; a home cook or professional chef who wants to take advantage of the economic and health benefits of cooking with cannabis; or a corporation needing to adapt to the cultural shift of cannabis and understand how it will affect the workplace from liability to retention, the Cleveland School of Cannabis and the Cannabis Hub are your partners. We will enhance your knowledge of this powerful plant and the rapidly growing economic opportunity.”
Cleveland School of Cannabis programs are state certificate programs approved by the Ohio Board of Career Colleges and Schools and are recognized as workforce development education that is designed to lead to employment and entrepreneurship.
Cannabis Hub instructors are experienced doctors, cultivators, and dispensary professionals, and 90 percent of its curriculum is pre-recorded, allowing students to learn on their own time with the flexibility to stop and come back later.
For more information about the Cleveland School of Cannabis and to enroll in classes, visit csceducation.com. For more information about Cannabis Hub and to enroll in classes, visit cannahubedu.com.
