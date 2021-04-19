PEDIGREE Foundation Awards $50,000 to Help Shelters Challenged by COVID-19
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, PEDIGREE Foundation announced its first 30 grants of 2021, providing over $50,000 to help shelters and rescues that are facing extreme needs due to pandemic-related challenges.
CJ is one of many dogs helped by shelters and rescues that are receiving PEDIGREE Foundation 2021 COVID-19 Relief grants. Photo credit: Hope4Hearts Animal Rescue.
While many people have adopted dogs during the pandemic, there is still more to be done to increase adoption rates and keep pets and people together despite difficulties brought on by COVID-19. The Foundation aims to give $1 million to U.S. shelters and rescues in 2021, including its annual grants awarded in the fall and as-needed support for disaster relief throughout the year.
“We continue to hear that shelters and rescues are struggling with issues like having fewer volunteers, maintaining social distancing, and fundraising during the pandemic,” said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. “As we keep working to end pet homelessness, our priority is helping shelters and rescues keep getting dogs adopted despite another difficult year.”
Since its founding in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given more than $9 million through over 5,700 grants, helping increase adoption rates and get dogs into loving homes. Applications for 2021 annual grants are being accepted through May 7, 2021 and can be completed online.
The 30 shelters and rescues that received PEDIGREE Foundation’s first group of 2021 COVID-19 Grants include:
• Tri City Animal Sanctuary, Somerset, TX
• Centre County PAWS, State College, PA
• Monticello 2nd Chance Fur Dogs, Monticello, AR
• Animal Refugee Response, Lower Lake, CA
• Safe Animal Shelter of Orange Park, Inc., Middleburg, FL
• Sam's Hope, Richboro, PA
• Bainbridge Decatur County Humane Society, Bainbridge, GA
• The Humane Society of Harford County, Inc., Fallston, MD
• Labrador Friends of the South, Cumming, GA
• Siskiyou Spay Neuter Incentive Program and Emergency Rescue, Yreka, CA
• Castle of Dreams Animal Rescue, Cliffwood, NJ
• Wag On Inn Rescue , Oakhurst, NJ
• Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center, Huntington, NY
• Stealing Hearts Rescue, Glendale, AZ
• Forgotten Tails, Inc., Colonial Heights, VA
• Adams County SPCA, Gettysburg, PA
• SPCA of Winchester, Frederick and Clarke Counties, Winchester, VA
• Sweetwater Valley Dog Rescue, Sweetwater, TN
• Middleburg Humane Foundation, Marshall, VA
• Humane Society of Jefferson County, TN, Jefferson City, TN
• Loli's Place, Inc., New Hope, PA
• Hope4Hearts Animal Rescue, Inc., Mobile, AL
• Grateful Hearts Senior Dog Rescue, Chillicothe, OH
• Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire, Bedford, NH
• New Hope Animal Rescue Center, Henderson, KY
• Animal Rescue & K9 Charities Inc., Brookfield, CT
• Paws with Pride Animal Rescue, Canton, OH
• Furever Furkidz Rescue, Chesterland, OH
• Second Chance Animal Rescue, Villalba, Puerto Rico
• Des Moines County Humane Society, Burlington, IA
To apply for a 2021 grant, learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation or donate to help more dogs get forever homes, visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org.
About PEDIGREE Foundation
We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.5 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We’ve awarded more than 5,700 grants and over $9 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we’re working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.
About Mars Petcare
Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world’s pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We’re also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.
