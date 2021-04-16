Governor Newsom Statement on March Jobs Report

SACRAMENTO– Governor Gavin Newsom released the following statement on today’s March jobs report which showed that California added 119,600 jobs in March and 156,100 jobs in February:

“California’s economic recovery depends on bringing back the businesses and jobs we’ve lost over the past year. That’s why today’s jobs report, which showed that California added 119,600 jobs in March, is so encouraging – especially following February’s report showing an additional 156,100 new jobs created, which was 41 percent of all new jobs created nationwide. We still have a long way to go, but with over 24 million shots in arms and more kids getting back into classrooms every day, this is the steady progress that we need to bring California roaring back.”

The Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), Dee Dee Myers issued the following joint statement with California’s Labor Secretary, Julie A. Su:

“​Today’s jobs report is another marker of how far we’ve come together – and of how much work we still have to do. The growth in leisure and hospitality jobs is encouraging given how devastating COVID-19 was to the industry. With vaccine eligibility now expanded to Californians 16 and older, ​our safe reopening and strong recovery will require ​an ongoing commitment to vaccine access and to a safe workplace for everyone, as more and more Californians get back to work. What’s more, it is on us as Californians to continue to do our part, wearing masks and observing other common sense health protocols so that all sectors of our economy can recover and reopen.”

According to today’s March jobs report, California has now regained almost 44 percent of the 2,714,800 total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The growth in leisure and hospitality and leisure jobs is especially encouraging given how devastating COVID-19 was to the industry, with 42,400 jobs being created in that industry sector. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+32,200) also had large gains thanks to strength in Clothing Stores and Transportation and Warehousing. Strong gains were also posted in Professional and Business Services (+22,000) led by accounting, tax preparation and bookkeeping firms.

