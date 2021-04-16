2021-04-16 15:52:52.14 Missouri Lottery Tops $7 Billion in Proceeds

2021-04-16 15:52:52.14

More than $31.5 million in profits from the sale of Missouri Lottery tickets in March have been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer brings the Lottery’s cumulative proceeds to the state and public education to more than $7 billion and the amount so far for FY 21 to more than $313 million.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY20, the Lottery generated $333 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section.