Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,024 in the last 365 days.

2021-04-16 15:52:52.14 Missouri Lottery Tops $7 Billion in Proceeds

2021-04-16 15:52:52.14

More than $31.5 million in profits from the sale of Missouri Lottery tickets in March have been sent to the Lottery Proceeds Fund for public education. The transfer brings the Lottery’s cumulative proceeds to the state and public education to more than $7 billion and the amount so far for FY 21 to more than $313 million.

Lottery proceeds make up approximately 3-4% of the state’s funding for public education – an effort shared by local, state and federal governments.

In FY20, the Lottery generated $333 million for vital education programs, including A+ scholarships. Complete information about Missouri Lottery proceeds, including the specific programs benefited in each county, can be found in the “Where the Money Goes” section.

 

You just read:

2021-04-16 15:52:52.14 Missouri Lottery Tops $7 Billion in Proceeds

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.