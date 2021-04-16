Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,024 in the last 365 days.

2021-04-16 15:56:26.683 St. Louis Woman Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

2021-04-16 15:56:26.683

Story Photo

Dana Thompson, an occasional Powerball player from St. Louis, won a $50,000 prize in the April 3 drawing by matching four of five white-ball numbers plus the Powerball number on her Quick Pick ticket. She purchased the winning ticket at QuikTrip, 702 Lemay Ferry Road, in St. Louis.

A few days after the April 3 drawing, Thompson remembered she had purchased a ticket and checked to see if she’d won.

“I didn’t even check it until the Monday after,” she said. “I checked it, then re-checked it and re-checked it again.”

The winning Powerball numbers drawn on April 3 were 1, 12, 17, 39 and 53, and the Powerball number was 5.

In the last fiscal year, players in St. Louis won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $29 million went to educational programs in the county. For a detailed list of programs that benefited, visit MOLottery.com.

You just read:

2021-04-16 15:56:26.683 St. Louis Woman Wins $50,000 Powerball Prize

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.