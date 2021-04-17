Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-69 Rebuilding Michigan project in Flint starts April 19

Contact: Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Genesee

HIGHWAY: I-69

CLOSEST CITY: Flint  

ESTIMATED DATE:             Monday, April 19, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: November 2022

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will invest $100 million to rebuild 2.5 miles of I-69 from Fenton Road to M-54 (Dort Highway). This project includes various improvements to more than 20 bridge structures along the corridor, including the I-69/I-475 interchange. This work is made possible by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic. 

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS:   Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and traffic shifts. Ramp closures and detours will be required throughout the project and will be announced in advance of their start.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will replace deteriorating pavement on I-69, while addressing critical bridge improvements to sustain the life of the roadway and interchange.

I-69 Rebuilding Michigan Project Profile

