East Area Closures

Loop 375 Frontage Road Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 (Be prepared to stop)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• South Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound to northbound turnaround at Union Pacific Railroad (UPRR) tracks will be blocked occasionally

• South Americas Avenue southbound to northbound traffic will remain open and be flagged through work zone

Crews will be hauling concrete and materials

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 (Be prepared to stop)

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• South Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound to southbound turnaround complete closure at North Loop Drive

• Traveling public traffic detour at North Loop intersection

Crews will be hauling concrete and materials

Loop 375 Widening Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Pellicano Drive to Rojas Drive

• Joe Battle Boulevard (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between Rojas Drive to Pellicano Drive

• Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Gateway Boulevard East and North Loop Drive

• Americas Avenue (frontage road) southbound right lane closure between Pan American Drive and Southside Road

• Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound right lane closure between North Loop Drive and Gateway Boulevard East

• Americas Avenue (frontage road) northbound left lane closure between Zaragoza Road and Joe Rodriguez Drive

Crews will be working on High Mast illumination infrastructure

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23 (complete closure)

Nightly, 9 p.m. until 4 a.m. (overnight)

• Loop 375 northbound complete lane closure between I-10 to Pellicano Drive

Crews will be working on work zone pavement markings and traffic barrier placement for Phase II configuration

IH-10 Mill and Inlay Project

Sunday, April 18 through Thursday, April 22 (complete closure)

Nightly, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. (overnight)

• I-10 eastbound complete lane closure between McRae Boulevard and Lomaland Drive to include entrance and exit ramps

Crews will be performing grinding operation

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Gateway Boulevard eastbound left shoulder and alternating lane closures between McRae Boulevard and Lomaland Drive to include entrance ramp, exit ramp and turnaround

• Gateway Boulevard westbound left shoulder and alternating lane closures between Lomaland Drive to McRae Boulevard to include entrance ramp, exit ramp and turnaround

Crews will be performing electrical work, rock wall installation and removal

Zaragoza/Montwood Improvement Project

Monday, April 19 through Monday, May 17

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• N Zaragoza Road southbound complete closure between Montwood Drive and Walmart intersection

• Traveling public will be shifted to northbound lanes of roadway on N Zaragoza Road

Crews will be reconstructing roadway and placing pre-cast concrete panels

IH-10 Signs/LED Chevrons Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, May 21

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Gateway Boulevard northbound and southbound alternating right lane closures between Horizon Boulevard intersection to Ashford Street

• I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Fabens Road to Acala Road

• US-54 northbound and southbound alternating right lane and shoulder closures between Kenworthy Street exit ramp and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

• Loop 375 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures at Transmountain Drive

• I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane and shoulder closures between Zaragoza Road to San Marcial Street

• Montana Avenue (US62) alternating right lane and left lane shoulder closures 4 miles north of SH54 intersection for 12 miles

Crews will be installing LED Chevrons, delineator improvements and striping at various locations

RM 652 Full Rehabilitation Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• RM 652 westbound continuous left lane closure 8.36 miles east of FM 3541 to Reeves County Line

• Continuous 2-way traffic, 1-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with a 14’ vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Full Depth Rehabilitation Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• RM 652 continuous left lane closure 5.4 miles east of Montana Avenue (US 62/180) to RM 1165/652

• Continuous 2-way traffic, 1-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 18’ vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

RM 652 Widening Project

Monday, April 19 through Thursday, March 02, 2023

Daily, from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• RM 652 continuous alternating eastbound and westbound left lane closures between RM 1165/652 and 0.91 mile west of FM 3541

• Continuous 2-way traffic, 1-lane work zone requiring traffic to be alternating onto one lane and controlled by Temporary Traffic Signals with 14’ vertical clearance

Closure is necessary for the construction of new roadway consisting of full depth rehabilitation

Bridge Rail Project

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30

Daily, from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• I-10 alternating eastbound and westbound right lane closures between Acala Road and one mile east of McNary to include entrance and exit ramps

Closure is necessary for rehabilitation of bridge rail project consisting of removal of existing guardrail and bridge rail elements and installation of new guardrail and bridge rail elements and safety end treatments

Maintenance Closures

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 23

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• Gateway Boulevard westbound (frontage road) right lane closure at N Yarbrough Drive

Closure is necessary for reconstruction of sidewalk project

Deceleration Lane and Driveway Entrance

Monday, April 19 through Friday, April 30

Daily, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. and continuous until further notice

• Gateway Boulevard East (frontage road) right lane closure at Nuevo Hueco Tanks Boulevard

Closure is necessary for construction of deceleration lane and driveway entrance to new Pic Quick gas station

