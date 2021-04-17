Huntsville, Alabama Local Small Business Owner Queen Harper of Glamlife Beauty Brand
Sponsors Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop event on Saturday, April 17, 2021
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Harper of GlamLife Beauty Brand will be sponsoring a “Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop” event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The event will start at 10:00am and last until 4:00pm. Queen will be introducing her newest collection of fine wigs and accessories. You don’t want to miss this exceptional event!
You can contact Queen Harper at:
GlamLife Beauty Brand
1420 Paramount Drive
Huntsville, Alabama 35806
256-501-0236
Who is Queen Harper? Queen Harper is Owner of Glamlife Beauty. It is a lifestyle and Beauty brand that Brings Opulence and Simplicity to woman of Diverse backgrounds, by Providing High Quality Hair, Beauty, and Jewelry products that Simplify Glam, making it Easy and Effortless.
email: harper@glamlifebeautybrand.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Glamlifecoach
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glamlifecoach
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/queen-harper-aa074b1a1
