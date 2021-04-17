Huntsville, Alabama Local Small Business Owner Queen Harper of Glamlife Beauty Brand

Queen Harper of GlamLife Beauty Queen Harper Customer Appreciation "Sip N Shop"

Sponsors Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop event on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Positive Mind, Positive Vibes, Positive Life” — Queen Harper

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Harper of GlamLife Beauty Brand will be sponsoring a “Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop” event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The event will start at 10:00am and last until 4:00pm. Queen will be introducing her newest collection of fine wigs and accessories. You don’t want to miss this exceptional event!

You can contact Queen Harper at:

GlamLife Beauty Brand

1420 Paramount Drive

Huntsville, Alabama 35806

256-501-0236

Who is Queen Harper? Queen Harper is Owner of Glamlife Beauty. It is a lifestyle and Beauty brand that Brings Opulence and Simplicity to woman of Diverse backgrounds, by Providing High Quality Hair, Beauty, and Jewelry products that Simplify Glam, making it Easy and Effortless.

email: harper@glamlifebeautybrand.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Glamlifecoach

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glamlifecoach

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/queen-harper-aa074b1a1



Delia Lindsey, Owner

Stellar Alchemy

Social Media Management and Verification Services

213-810-0864

a Division of GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC

email: delialindsey.stellaralchemy@gmail.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/stellaralchemysocialmedia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/stellaralchemysocialmedia

Queen Harper of Glam Life Beauty