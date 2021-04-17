Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Huntsville, Alabama Local Small Business Owner Queen Harper of Glamlife Beauty Brand

Queen Harper of GlamLife Beauty

Queen Harper

Customer Appreciation "Sip N Shop"

Sponsors Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop event on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Positive Mind, Positive Vibes, Positive Life”
— Queen Harper

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Queen Harper of GlamLife Beauty Brand will be sponsoring a “Customer Appreciation Sip and Shop” event on Saturday, April 17, 2021. The event will start at 10:00am and last until 4:00pm. Queen will be introducing her newest collection of fine wigs and accessories. You don’t want to miss this exceptional event!

You can contact Queen Harper at:
GlamLife Beauty Brand
1420 Paramount Drive
Huntsville, Alabama 35806
256-501-0236

Who is Queen Harper? Queen Harper is Owner of Glamlife Beauty. It is a lifestyle and Beauty brand that Brings Opulence and Simplicity to woman of Diverse backgrounds, by Providing High Quality Hair, Beauty, and Jewelry products that Simplify Glam, making it Easy and Effortless.

email: harper@glamlifebeautybrand.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Glamlifecoach
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/glamlifecoach
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/queen-harper-aa074b1a1


Delia Lindsey, Owner
Stellar Alchemy
Social Media Management and Verification Services
213-810-0864

a Division of GTK PR Talent Agency, LLC

email: delialindsey.stellaralchemy@gmail.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/stellaralchemysocialmedia
Facebook: https://facebook.com/stellaralchemysocialmedia

Queen Harper
Glamlife Beauty
+1 256-501-0236
email us here

Queen Harper of Glam Life Beauty

