Divorce Strategies Group's Denise French and Guajardo Khoury Law's Denise Khoury are partnering on an educational workshop explaining different divorce options.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Smarter Divorce Options Workshop” with Denise French and Denise Khoury
Denise French of Divorce Strategies Group is partnering with Denise Khoury of Guajardo Khoury Law to offer an educational workshop to explain the different options available for divorcing couples. The Smarter Divorce Options Workshop provides information on divorce options other than a litigated courtroom divorce.
In this workshop, both Denise French and Denise Khoury will help individuals learn about the different options for the divorce process. Topics of discussion will be choosing the best divorce options for the family, mediation versus litigation, and ways to save financial and emotional resources during and after divorce.
“We want to offer smarter divorce options for families going through divorce,” says Denise French. “Too often, families are torn apart in the court system. There are other options available enabling families to navigate through divorce in a private manner without significant loss of resources while also promoting an effective co-parent relationship after divorce.”
The Smarter Divorce Options Workshop is a free, 1-hour in person event happening the 2nd Tuesday of every month at 5pm CST in The Woodlands and the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 12noon CST in Houston in the Galleria area. We will offer concurrent online sessions upon request via zoom.
The Smarter Divorce Options Workshops will begin May 11th in The Woodlands at 5:00pm CST and June 9th in Houston at 12:00 Noon CST. For more information, visit Divorce Strategies Group.
Denise French has been a licensed Financial Advisor since 1996 and focuses much of her work on divorced individuals and remarried couples. Denise focuses on divorce financial mediation, and the areas of post-divorce financial planning helping with cash flow management, investment positioning, tax planning and estate preservation. Denise is a Credentialed Advanced Mediator in Texas, an Investment Advisor Representative under French Financial Group, and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) as well as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF) and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA).
Denise French walked through her own litigated divorce in 2006 and strives to help others find a better way to divorce. She has been remarried since 2009 and has raised 5 children in a blended family. Ms. French brings not only professional expertise to her divorcing clients, but also personal experience, strength, and hope to those walking the divorce path today.
Denise Khoury, Attorney at Law and founder of Guajardo Khoury Law, is a skilled family law attorney with nearly two decades of experience in handling Texas, interstate, and international cases. Ms. Khoury and several of her staff are fully bilingual and well equipped to handle divorce cases where either English or Spanish is the couple’s first language. Ms. Khoury is a certified and experienced mediator who believes that when parties settle outside of court, their temporary or final agreement will have a better chance of long-term success. She is also a strong proponent of parties resolving their issues through Mediation; a successful form of Alternative Dispute Resolution, which focuses on handling sensitive family law matters in a private, custom way outside of the standard, public courthouse experience. Additionally, Denise Khoury has served as Amicus Attorney representing the best interest of children who are in the middle of litigation. Ms. Khoury is currently a board member of Collaborative Divorce Houston.
Prior to graduating from South Texas College of Law in downtown Houston, Texas, Ms. Khoury attended the University of St. Thomas where she graduated with a B.A. in International Studies and Business. Ms. Khoury is a native Houstonian with long-lasting friendships that originated from her elementary, middle school, and high school years at Duchesne Academy of the Sacred Heart. After Houston, Ms. Khoury's home and heart is with her extended family in Mexico. Her husband and partner of many years inspires her love of Middle Eastern history, culture, and food.
Ms. Khoury takes pride in the work, passion, and empathy that she provides for each client and their uniquely personal life events that have lead them to seek her services, whether for filing an original suit, simply seeking advice and education, or rectifying mistakes of prior counsels.
