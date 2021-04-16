FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Communications@labor.ca.gov March 26, 2021

California Labor Secretary Releases Joint Statement with GO-Biz Director on March Employment Numbers

Sacramento, CA – Following the California Employment Development Department’s release of the state’s employment data from March, California Labor Secretary Julie A. Su issued the following joint statement with the Director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, Dee Dee Myers:

“​Today’s jobs report is another marker of how far we’ve come together – and of how much work we still have to do. ​The growth in leisure and hospitality jobs is encouraging given how devastating COVID-19 was to the industry. With vaccine eligibility now expanded to Californians 16 and older, ​our safe reopening and strong recovery will require ​an ongoing commitment to vaccine access and to a safe workplace for everyone, as more and more Californians get back to work. What’s more, it is on us as Californians to continue to do our part, wearing masks and observing other common sense health protocols so that all sectors of our economy can recover and reopen.”

