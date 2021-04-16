Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,229 in the last 365 days.

17 Undocumented Aliens Released in Arizona After Federal Agencies Refuse Disposition

Department Report Number: 

Preliminary Information: 

In response to media inquiries, the Department is releasing the following statement:

On April 16, 2021 at 0617 hours, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at Milepost 159 (in the cities of Chandler/Phoenix).

Upon contact with the driver, a United States citizen, the state trooper observed 17 undocumented aliens in the vehicle.  AZDPS requested assistance from Immigration Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol to take custody of the undocumented aliens, both agencies declined the request.

Absent response from the agencies with jurisdiction on immigration violations, the state trooper issued the appropriate citations for the traffic violations, impounded the vehicle and was forced to release the subjects.

You just read:

17 Undocumented Aliens Released in Arizona After Federal Agencies Refuse Disposition

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.