17 Undocumented Aliens Released in Arizona After Federal Agencies Refuse Disposition

In response to media inquiries, the Department is releasing the following statement:

On April 16, 2021 at 0617 hours, an Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) state trooper initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 10 at Milepost 159 (in the cities of Chandler/Phoenix).

Upon contact with the driver, a United States citizen, the state trooper observed 17 undocumented aliens in the vehicle. AZDPS requested assistance from Immigration Customs Enforcement and the U.S. Border Patrol to take custody of the undocumented aliens, both agencies declined the request.

Absent response from the agencies with jurisdiction on immigration violations, the state trooper issued the appropriate citations for the traffic violations, impounded the vehicle and was forced to release the subjects.