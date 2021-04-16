Montana’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8% in March

HELENA, Mont. – Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

“For the third consecutive month this year, Montana has seen the benefits of a safe reopening as our unemployment rate continues its downward trend,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “As we continue to reopen and get back to normal, too many of our businesses struggle to find workers, and I remain committed to getting more Montanans back into the workforce with good-paying jobs.”

Payroll employment posted strong growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, reflecting large gains in industries severely impacted by the pandemic. The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the Manufacturing, Education, and Health sectors each added 800 jobs. Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March. The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012. Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase. Over the last 12 months the CPI-U has increased 2.6%. >The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, increased 0.3% in March.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of April will be released on Friday, May 21.

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.4%.

Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Daniels 2.1 -1.3 884 9 2 McCone 2.1 -0.2 950 29 3 Liberty 2.6 -0.7 978 21 4 Petroleum 2.6 -1.8 260 -2 5 Garfield 2.9 -0.7 728 -5 6 Gallatin 3 0.1 67552 224 7 Carter 3.1 0 632 -16 8 Sweet Grass 3.3 -0.2 1806 57 9 Toole 3.3 -0.6 2041 43 10 Fallon 3.4 0.8 1577 -64 11 Judith Basin 3.4 -1.3 939 -37 12 Meagher 3.4 -0.2 971 6 13 Powder River 3.4 -0.3 969 34 14 Beaverhead 3.5 -0.4 4850 -35 15 Chouteau 3.5 -0.2 2376 -55 16 Powell 3.6 -1.9 2789 96 17 Hill 3.7 -0.5 7190 -102 18 Stillwater 3.7 -0.1 5098 -48 19 Dawson 3.8 0.3 4403 -39 20 Lewis and Clark 3.8 -0.1 35029 332 21 Pondera 3.8 -0.4 2582 11 22 Golden Valley 3.9 -1.2 347 -5 23 Madison 3.9 -0.3 4985 -59 24 Deer Lodge 4.1 -0.5 4783 -10 25 Jefferson 4.1 -0.6 5556 51 26 Yellowstone 4.1 0 77299 -2317 27 Treasure 4.2 1.6 339 0 28 Valley 4.2 -0.1 3843 -14 29 Wibaux 4.2 0.2 431 -6 30 Custer 4.3 0.1 5940 -49 31 Teton 4.3 -0.1 2648 -15 32 Cascade 4.3 0.1 35264 -1262 33 Carbon 4.4 -0.6 5182 -127 34 Sheridan 4.4 1 1727 -19 35 Missoula 4.4 -0.1 59216 -2676 36 Blaine 4.6 -0.6 2182 -27 37 Fergus 4.6 -0.5 5574 92 38 Rosebud 4.6 -0.8 3459 -99 39 Prairie 4.8 -0.5 439 6 40 Ravalli 4.8 -0.7 19774 254 41 Silver Bow 4.9 -0.3 16154 -98 42 Lake 5 -0.7 12964 34 43 Park 5.1 -0.3 8080 -202 44 Richland 5.2 1.5 5425 -213 45 Roosevelt 5.3 -0.3 4174 -39 46 Broadwater 5.4 -0.1 2457 -7 47 Musselshell 5.4 -0.1 2195 -24 48 Phillips 5.5 0.7 1802 -9 49 Flathead 5.6 -1.3 45533 210 50 Granite 5.7 -2.5 1515 -55 51 Sanders 6.4 -1.8 4703 25 52 Wheatland 6.9 1.2 710 -7 53 Mineral 7.1 -5.2 1549 13 54 Lincoln 8.4 -3.6 7129 -95 55 Big Horn 9 0.8 4424 -137 56 Glacier 9 -0.1 4623 -451

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.4%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

Rank Area Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Flathead 5.3 -0.8 12684 20 2 Fort Peck 6.8 -0.3 3755 -32 3 Fort Belknap 11 -0.6 718 -9 4 Rocky Boy's 11.8 -1.1 1040 -18 5 Northern Cheyenne 12.1 -1.1 1217 -37 6 Blackfeet 12.3 -0.1 3293 -300 7 Crow 13.3 1 2259 -69

