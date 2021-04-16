Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Montana’s Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8% in March

HELENA, Mont. – Montana’s unemployment rate declined in March to 3.8%, the state’s third consecutive month of lower unemployment rates. Nationwide, the unemployment rate was 6.0% in March.

“For the third consecutive month this year, Montana has seen the benefits of a safe reopening as our unemployment rate continues its downward trend,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “As we continue to reopen and get back to normal, too many of our businesses struggle to find workers, and I remain committed to getting more Montanans back into the workforce with good-paying jobs.”

Payroll employment posted strong growth of 4,000 jobs over the month, reflecting large gains in industries severely impacted by the pandemic. The Leisure and Hospitality sector added 1,300 jobs, while the Manufacturing, Education, and Health sectors each added 800 jobs. Montana’s total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, grew by 1,210 jobs in March. The labor force grew by 439 workers in March, signaling a rebound from recent declines.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased by 0.6% in March, the largest one-month increase since August 2012. Prices for gasoline, which rose 9.1% in March, and natural gas were major contributors to the increase. Over the last 12 months the CPI-U has increased 2.6%. >The index for all items less food and energy, referred to as core inflation, increased 0.3% in March.

###

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at 406-444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of April will be released on Friday, May 21.

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.4%. 

 

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Daniels

2.1

-1.3

884

9

2

McCone

2.1

-0.2

950

29

3

Liberty

2.6

-0.7

978

21

4

Petroleum

2.6

-1.8

260

-2

5

Garfield

2.9

-0.7

728

-5

6

Gallatin

3

0.1

67552

224

7

Carter

3.1

0

632

-16

8

Sweet Grass

3.3

-0.2

1806

57

9

Toole

3.3

-0.6

2041

43

10

Fallon

3.4

0.8

1577

-64

11

Judith Basin

3.4

-1.3

939

-37

12

Meagher

3.4

-0.2

971

6

13

Powder River

3.4

-0.3

969

34

14

Beaverhead

3.5

-0.4

4850

-35

15

Chouteau

3.5

-0.2

2376

-55

16

Powell

3.6

-1.9

2789

96

17

Hill

3.7

-0.5

7190

-102

18

Stillwater

3.7

-0.1

5098

-48

19

Dawson

3.8

0.3

4403

-39

20

Lewis and Clark

3.8

-0.1

35029

332

21

Pondera

3.8

-0.4

2582

11

22

Golden Valley

3.9

-1.2

347

-5

23

Madison

3.9

-0.3

4985

-59

24

Deer Lodge

4.1

-0.5

4783

-10

25

Jefferson

4.1

-0.6

5556

51

26

Yellowstone

4.1

0

77299

-2317

27

Treasure

4.2

1.6

339

0

28

Valley

4.2

-0.1

3843

-14

29

Wibaux

4.2

0.2

431

-6

30

Custer

4.3

0.1

5940

-49

31

Teton

4.3

-0.1

2648

-15

32

Cascade

4.3

0.1

35264

-1262

33

Carbon

4.4

-0.6

5182

-127

34

Sheridan

4.4

1

1727

-19

35

Missoula

4.4

-0.1

59216

-2676

36

Blaine

4.6

-0.6

2182

-27

37

Fergus

4.6

-0.5

5574

92

38

Rosebud

4.6

-0.8

3459

-99

39

Prairie

4.8

-0.5

439

6

40

Ravalli

4.8

-0.7

19774

254

41

Silver Bow

4.9

-0.3

16154

-98

42

Lake

5

-0.7

12964

34

43

Park

5.1

-0.3

8080

-202

44

Richland

5.2

1.5

5425

-213

45

Roosevelt

5.3

-0.3

4174

-39

46

Broadwater

5.4

-0.1

2457

-7

47

Musselshell

5.4

-0.1

2195

-24

48

Phillips

5.5

0.7

1802

-9

49

Flathead

5.6

-1.3

45533

210

50

Granite

5.7

-2.5

1515

-55

51

Sanders

6.4

-1.8

4703

25

52

Wheatland

6.9

1.2

710

-7

53

Mineral

7.1

-5.2

1549

13

54

Lincoln

8.4

-3.6

7129

-95

55

Big Horn

9

0.8

4424

-137

56

Glacier

9

-0.1

4623

-451

 

 

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.4%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 

Rank

Area

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Flathead

5.3

-0.8

12684

20

2

Fort Peck

6.8

-0.3

3755

-32

3

Fort Belknap

11

-0.6

718

-9

4

Rocky Boy's

11.8

-1.1

1040

-18

5

Northern Cheyenne

12.1

-1.1

1217

-37

6

Blackfeet

12.3

-0.1

3293

-300

7

Crow

13.3

1

2259

-69

 

 

###

 

Montana's Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.8% in March

